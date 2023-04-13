Like families often do, the close-knit employees of Scheid Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Whitehall will often break bread together, sit and laugh together, and share their stories and experiences with each other.
Their biweekly routine of sitting around the luncheon table — together — may go unnoticed to the general public, but it is the very type of thing that makes their business the success it is — family: first, last and always.
Now in its third generation of doing business in Whitehall, the family-owned business continues to provide family-friendly service to the multitude of families, businesses, schools and municipalities that it services. And from sun up to sundown — and all those late-night hours where urgency and emergency are the enemy — those who work for Sheid Plumbing, Heating and Cooling provide the type of response and service that you would expect, well, of family.
“We are a family-owned business — it’s a third-generation business — and we service many different communities,”said Jason Osborn, sales and installation manager. “We go as far as Manistee, Big Rapids, Fremont, there’s really no limit to where we’ll go, within reason. We do heating, cooling, plumbing in new houses. We’ll go in and do all that — if it’s electrical or mechanical or plumbing, we do it. We go all over the place, we have a pretty large service area. We do a little of everything. We do the best we can to take care of our customers. We always try to give them a good experience.”
Jason said the business has a multiple of licensed plumbers: “I believe we have six or seven plumbers, and we have about that many heating (professionals). Yes, we have a good work force, I’m going to say more than 20.”
And with spring in the air and summer just around the corner, business is about to pick up for those who work at Scheid Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.
“Air conditioning season is upon us, people are calling,” said Jason. “We are running a special right now on air conditioners, $200 off. We have multiple financing options for those who want financing. We repair, too, with our 24-hour emergency repair service.
“On the plumbing side, recently, Muskegon Catholic Schools had a water main break and we got over there and stayed through the night and got their water back to working with the city.
“And on the newest side of our business that we have just started to branch out into is in small excavating service where we have a small fleet of smaller-size excavators that we can use to do driveways, small lot clearing. We can bring in fill for people who are putting in pole barns or small projects like that. We’re not doing anything like putting in new homes, but the smaller projects, yes.”
As with all businesses, the COVID crisis of the past few years took its toll on the Whitehall business. But, it’s back, and better than ever.
“Like with any company, we had to restructure how we did things (during COVID), in how we protected our customers and things like that,” he said. “We did no-contact service calls. And though we’re over that now, our guys always have masks and stuff just in case our customers want us to mask-up, so we can keep those protocols and procedures in place when we go into their homes, especially with our elderly people who may be very sensitive to any type of that stuff.”