All the colors under the sun can be found at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Ludington. But just in case those aren’t enough, the store – located at 5862 U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township – also can stir up all the colors in the sun, above the sun and behind the sun, too.
To say their never-ending selection of colors are out of this world, would be an understatement. And rainbows? They pale in comparison.
“We’re here to provide help for homeowners – homes that are big or small – no matter what their project is. We have all the resources to get all their house projects done,” said Liz Farber, store manager of the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Ludington. “We can do custom paint matches, custom stain matches, anything a homeowner needs. We can make their dreams come true.
“A lot of people have a certain color that they like – or one they find – and we’ll make it; it really doesn’t matter where the color comes from, if they find it in a magazine, or wherever, or if they just gotta’ be unique.”
Liz said her team also stands ready to produce paints and stains that will match colors already located inside, and outside, the homes of their customers.
“If someone wants to match old stain in their house – like old trim – we can match that,” she said. “Our brochures are all color-coordinated, so if you are re-doing your whole house you can pick one of our pamphlets and all of the colors in that pamphlet are going to go together nicely, so it will help with your color-flow in your house.
“Our products go from higher-end to more economical choices. We offer paints and stains that have durability and washability; we have mold and mildew resistant paint. If you’re going to paint your kid’s room every couple of years, we have paint for that.”
For Sherwin-Williams of Ludington, no job is too small, or too big.
“We also do industrial stuff, like heavy manufacturing that isn’t quite home-owner friendly,” she said. “We have a color snap ap that we can do that on. We also offer free 30-minute in-home color consultations that are virtual with our color consultants who are trained in design. They can do it on a video call, they can email or text pictures, and then they’ll talk – they get 30 minutes with them and they’ll help them pick colors for whatever rooms they have that they want to paint … especially for people who have no idea what they might want, or they might have some ideas, but they want to have someone to bounce their ideas off with people who are really good with colors.”
Bottom line? Sherwin-Williams color specialist can make any color under the sun – and then some.
“There are still people who do those crazy colors,” Liz said, chuckling. “I think last year we sold a purple for the outside of somebody’s house – whatever they want, they get. The popular color used to be gray, but homeowners are starting to go back to neutral tones like tan, beige – you know, earth-tone colors, they are starting to come back.”
Liz said her business provides service as far north as Bear Lake, as far east as Baldwin, as far south as Shelby, and to any and all other locations that are seeking to brighten their homes.
“We do have a store in Muskegon, as well,” she said. “We can recommend contractors to do the job, or the home owners do it, themselves.”