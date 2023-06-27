History sets sail every day to, and from, Ludington.
“When people step onboard, a lot of them say it’s like taking a step back in time,” said Shelby Soberalski, Director of Marketing and Sales of the Lake Michigan Carferry SS Badger. “The Badger is the last and the largest coal-fired passenger steamship in operation in the United States. We have a rich maritime history. It’s a very eclectic experience, it’s a relaxed environment, it’s slow travel that gives you the chance to sit back and just unwind for a while.
“If you haven’t experienced the expanse of Lake Michigan, you’re really missing out. You only see land for about the first and last 20 to 30 minutes of the voyage, otherwise you’re out in the middle of the lake where you can get some fresh air, sunshine and just be part of the water as far as the eye can see. It’s an amazing experience.”
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this summer, Shelby said the celebrated ship has won a boat load of awards, accolades and designations over the years. In 2015 the ship became an Official Continuation of Highway US 10, and in 2022 became an official designated marine highway.
“This year being our 70th anniversary we have a mini-cruise special that is only $70,” said Shelby. “This special allows you to depart and return within a 48-hour time frame – you could leave Friday and come back on Sunday. But, you can do a day trip if you want, you can ride to Manitowoc and back in the same day. It’s a nice little get away and to experience the boat.”
Shelby said that deal can only be made over the phone and to do that call 1 800-841-4243. She also said the Badger offers a long list of amenities for passengers to enjoy.
“We have two different dining areas and a bar service” she said. “We have private staterooms that passengers can rent, we have a movie theater, gift shop, kids play-port area, plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, we have Badger Bingo and more.”
Shelby said every sailing season, the ship hosts visitors from all over the world
“It’s really humbling being a Ludington native and seeing from how far away people will travel to come here for the Badger,” she said. “We get passengers from every state and this year we’ve already had passengers from Germany, England, Japan, Australia – from all over. We really do have a world-wide following.”
Most recently, the ship ferried the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team from Ludington to Manitowoc, so that they could proceed on to a show in South Dakota.
“It was an honor to carry America’s horses across Lake Michigan and just to have them here in Ludington,” said Shelby. “They have an amazing crew all their own. We carry lots of big, important cargo all the time and it’s just another thing to add to our resume of what we can carry and what we have carried.
“We have an amazing, dedicated crew that makes it very easy to show up each and every day, people who are passionate with what they do and who look forward to being with our passengers. I enjoy the history of this ship and that Ludington was the largest carferry port in the world back in the 1930s.”
Shelby said this summer the ship will host shoreline cruises coming up, including ones on July 29 and August 19.
“Those will be fun, two-hour, up and down the coast trips,” she said. “It’s a great atmosphere, live entertainment and dinner is included – just a great time to experience the ship, especially if you’ve never been onboard before.”