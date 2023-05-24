New seasons are upon us: spring, baseball, the sailing of the S.S. Badger and of course, septic.
Septic season?
You betcha’, and for reasons that are quite obvious it just might be the most important of all.
“I would say ‘septic season’ runs April through October,” said Traci Swihart, office manager of Swihart’s Septic service of Hart. “We start pumping early spring – though we pumped all winter this year because the weather was so mild – but things usually really get going in April, pick up in May and we pump until the calls stop coming in, in the fall – longer if, needed.
The Swihart name is one that’s been long recognized, and respected, in all of Oceana County, and many points beyond. The business is now in its second generation of operation.
“We are a family-owned business,” said Traci. “We’ve been in business for over 30 years. The company was started by my father-in-law, Dan Swihart – he’s Nick’s father – and today we service Oceana County and the surrounding areas. We do residential and commercial pumping, we install septic systems and repairs. We are also a licensed installer for Sludge Hammers Advanced Treatment units.”
Swihart’s Septic currently has six employees, but as Traci said and now that “septic season” is officially underway, “... we ‘ll be bringing on more staff shortly, to help as we get headed into summer.
“We get a lot of calls this time of the year from people wanting to get their tanks pumped, especially before the summer season gets busy. We get a lot of calls from people who are opening their cottages, that’s when we get the busiest – people want everything cleaned up, including their septic systems. We are in an area with a lot of tourism so there’s a lot to do at area campgrounds too.
Nick, a graduate of Hart High School, “... started working for his dad as soon as he could drive,” said Traci. “We started in porta- potties and then got into septic pumping.”
The Porta-potty business was sold about 12 years ago, but we still get calls about them.
Traci said their business offers “24-hour emergency service, and we always have somebody ‘on-call’ on the weekends and we’re able to answer our phone for those emergencies – we get to them usually the same day.”
This “septic season” will be a very special one for the family in that the founder of the business, Dan Swihart, will be retiring. Well-known and respected in his community, Dan has turned over the business to his son, Nick.
“Dan has been the owner of the business since its beginning, over 30 years now. A lot of people may be interested to know that he’s planning to retire at the end of this season.” said Traci. “He’ll be missed, that’s for sure, but (the business) will go on and will be in good hands with Nick.”
For more information go to swihartssepticinc.com, where you’ll learn “… homeowners and business owners form Hart and the surrounding areas have trusted our septic contractor for their sewer and septic needs. From fixing clogs to restoring systems to a like-new condition, Swihart’s Septic, Inc., has the team and tools to do it all.”