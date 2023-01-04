Andy Carter’s email address is his calling card, and his calling card is his business profile, life story and recipe for a time-tested and tasty sandwich — a thick, juicy burger — all in one. To reach the owner the legendary Brown Bear restaurants in Pentwater and Shelby, a person only has to email him at wedoburgers@yahoo.com,
We. Do. Burgers. That pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?
“Pretty much,” Carter said of his email address. “I’ve had that email going all the way back to the mid ‘90s.
“We have three different size burgers. The Wimpy is like our kids’ burger, that’s the smallest. The Cub size is a half-pound. And then we have the Bear Burger, which is a pound — almost like a personal size pizza, but harder to squeeze it all in your mouth.”
A sports bar with a friendly atmosphere, the Brown Bear’s menu actually consists of a variety of 11 types of burgers, along with wings, homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and nachos. They also offer a wide selection of beer, both on tap and in bottle, with many of them Michigan made.
Ask a dozen people who pull up chairs and ask them what their favorite meals are, no doubt more than just a few would say it’s the popular gut-busting Bear Burger; but make no mistakes about it, the menu offers up many other tasty, “gotta have” meals, too.
Seasonal visitors from far and wide not only return to the area for its sandy beaches, inviting waters and forests, quaint businesses and overall quest for peace and solitude, but also to gobble down a good ‘ole Bear Burger.
“We’ve served people from all 50 states over the course of the years,” said Carter. “Repeat customers are an essential part of our business. Without having those repeat customers, we wouldn’t do near the volume that we do.
“We have a chicken sub, a club sub, (and more). We do our subs the same way that (they’ve been done) since I was a teenager eating them back in the mid ‘80s. I started eating there, probably in ‘85 — somewhere right in there. My family would order ‘to go’ and we’d take it home, especially after working on the farm during the day.”
Oceana County born and raised, Carter grew up in New Era. He took over the Brown Bear business in 1994, which employs 21, and increases to about 30 during its peak season. Staff routinely travel back and forth between the two restaurants to work.
“I think one of the good things is that the people who work here — day in and day out — care about their jobs, they care about the quality of service they provide, and that’s saying something,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be as good as we are. Without them, and without them caring about the place they work and the people they work with, it would just be kind of an ordinary place. Some of the people have been with us for many years, and have been together for so long, that it’s an extension of their own family, really.”