It’s not just a cleverly-worded slogan – a creative calling card – on the owner’s last name, “Eat’n Good” is a promise that Sheri Eaton and her family and staff will deliver tasty, healthy meals from their downtown Ludington Cluck Bucket business, meal after meal, day after day, season after season.
And now that summer is about to melt into fall one thing is for sure – ‘Soup Season,’ arrives soon, along with their palettepleasing pretzels.
“We’ll have our trucks open through the end of September and then we’ll transition to just having our downtown location open, the one features our pretzels which are homemade from scratch,” Sheri said. “We had a little boy who read our sign that said these are ‘the best pretzels in Michigan’ and he said, ‘these aren’t the best pretzels in Michigan, these are the best pretzels in the whole world.’ It was the cutest thing.
“When we have our pit in season, we cook over charcoal and use our in-house Red Secret Sauce – usually April through October. And then comes ‘our off season’ when we transition into our homemade soups and comfort food times! “We have lots of homemade soups,” Sheri said. “On Fridays we do our Friday Soup Flights where people can come in and get three different cups of soup – it’s just a delicious experience. Me? I like variety.”
“We always cook our meats on our pit including pork, beef, and chicken!. And then we package it and freeze it. We cook about once a month because that way we can choose a day that is going to be mild and we cook up stuff and we freeze it so we then have it for our soup.”
“We do lots of delicious soups, including beef ‘n noodle, to chicken curry, to autumn squash, to chicken ‘n vegetable, chicken ‘n rice, potato, chowders – all sorts of yummy stuff.”
And yes, even the owner of “Cluck Bucket” has a favorite soup.
“I’d have to say the chicken curry is one of my favorites,” she said, “but so is the squash. They are all so good. I start preparing them the day before so that they can just kind of ‘marry’ in the pan and then we finish it the next day – it’s all so good. I’m excited for soup season, but I do want to hang on to warm weather for a little bit longer.”
For Sheri, starting her soups from scratch and taking her time to cook them, is everything.
“I’m not a person who can buy soup in a container, or a bag, and just warm it up and serve it to my customers,” she said. “I grew up in Amish country in Indiana where everything was cooked from scratch. So, we make our soups from scratch and we have some good ones.”
Sheri fondly recalls how her business got started, and how it has become the community icon that it is today.
“We started with just serving chicken dinners, chicken tacos, our pit-tatoes, and we have grown to where we’ve added more and more to our menu,” she said. “Everybody knew us as Cluck Bucket – so we kept our Cluck Bucket name – but now we have our twisted and salted pretzel division.”
And though the slogan of Cluck Bucket is “Eat’n Good,” Sheri added, “... we say it’s more than a slogan, it’s family.”
“We’re very family focused,” she said. “My kids work with me and we just try to bring great food to the community that we love.”
The Cluck Bucket is located at 222 West Ludington Avenue in beautiful downtown Ludington. After Labor Day it will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information go to cluckbucketmi.com