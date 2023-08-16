Your body works year-round to help protect you from the infections that can make you sick with things such as the flu, pneumonia, and shingles. However, as you get older, your immune system isn’t as strong as it once was, and it has a harder time fighting off the viruses and bacteria that cause these infections. Because of this, your body needs a little extra boost to make sure you stay protected from these illnesses! In addition to eating a healthy diet and staying active, you can help provide your body with the tools it needs to boost its defense system by making sure you stay up-to-date on your vaccines!
With flu season right around the corner, it’s important to know how getting your flu vaccine can help protect you this season! Influenza, more commonly known as the flu, causes symptoms such as fever, stuffy nose, muscle aches, and sore throat. While immunizations are important in preventing illnesses at all ages, as you get older, the body has a harder time fighting off infections. This also means when you are sick, you have a higher risk of developing other serious illnesses such as pneumonia.
For anyone 65 years or older, there are flu vaccines that are designed specifically to give your immune system that extra boost. These vaccines are called high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccines and both are more effective for this age group than the regular flu vaccine. Keep in mind, however, everyone (particularly elderly patients) should be given a flu vaccine every year. Getting the flu vaccine by the end of October will ensure you are covered when the flu season starts and reaches its peak in December or January.
Besides making sure you get your annual flu shot, there are other vaccines that will help prevent you from developing pneumonia, which is a serious illness, typically involving the lungs, that can lead to hospitalization. You may have already received pneumonia vaccines, but after the age of 65 another dose is recommended. Which pneumonia vaccine and when you can get it will be based on your history, so check with your doctor or pharmacist to ensure you stay up-to-date!
Did you have those itchy, red, chickenpox as a kid? If so, you may be at risk of developing shingles. Shingles usually develops as a rash and can include itching, burning, or tingling pain. Whether you’ve had chickenpox, received the chickenpox vaccine, or received the old shingles vaccine called Zostavax®—you should still receive the two-dose shingles vaccine called Shingrix®. The first dose can be given at the age of 50 or older, with the second dose being given 2-6 months later.
Another vaccine that is often forgotten is Tdap. This one vaccine can help provide us protection against three different infections: Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (also known as whooping cough). Talk about getting the most bang for your poke! Tdap is typically started at age 11 or 12 and should be re-administered or “boosted” every 10 years.
Don’t forget to get your flu shot this fall and use this opportunity to ask your pharmacist what other vaccines you need to help maintain your health.
This information is not intended to treat, cure, or diagnose your condition. Consult with your doctor or pharmacist before using any new medication or supplement.
Kenzie Tyink, PharmD, is a pharmacist with HomeTown Pharmacy, who oversees their vaccine program. For more information, visit: www.hometownpharmacy.com/pharmacy-services/services/retail/vaccinations/