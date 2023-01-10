If you envision putting in a new kitchen or bathroom in the new year, destination imagination is located inside the West Michigan Kitchen Studio, located at 5752 US-10 in Ludington.
The professionals there — artists, really — will take what you imagine and they’ll design and then deliver the kitchen or bathroom of your dreams.
“We’re getting back to where we see more of a natural-wood look,” said Carmen Barrett, showroom manager. “A lot of people are starting to put that more into their homes now, along with painted cabinets — kind of mixing it up. So that’s kind of the ‘new thing’ going on, they’re bringing back the natural wood into their house.”
Carmen said the many different brands of cabinets, countertops, sinks and other kitchen and bathroom related products their store sells “are all USA lines,” and are easily mixed and matched to suit the wants and needs of the customer. The store’s website says it all: “Kitchens are the ‘Heart and Soul’ of any home and they should fit your lifestyle by providing comfort and joy to both family and friends,” and it is on that website — wmkitchenstudio.com — where customers can find what seems like a never-ending list of brands that the West Michigan Kitchen Studio has partnered with over the years.
“We have a mixture for everybody, every price range,” she said. “We do the design work. You can bring in measurements, pictures, blueprints, and we’ll sit down with them and we’ll work out the designs for their kitchens and their baths. We’ll pick out counter tops they want to do. We do not do installations — contractors have to do that — but we do the whole design process with them and help them pick stuff out.”
Carmen said West Michigan Kitchen Studio enjoys a customer base that stretches from “Muskegon to the Bear Lake/Onekama area, and then over to Irons in Lake County; we get quite a few from Manistee, we cover quite a bit in this area.”
Besides the showroom in Ludington, West Michigan Kitchen Studio also has showrooms in Byron Center and Grand Rapids (Forest Hills). The Ludington showroom is open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday’s by appointment, only. And don’t let the Ludington storefront size fool you, what lies inside is bigger in dimension — and services and products offered and delivered — that can be imagined.
“I think one of the things that really catches people when they come up to the front of our store is that they don’t think it’s as big as it is — we have a 4,000 square foot showroom, here,” said Carmen. “We have complete kitchens set up in the showroom, you can see what it would actually look like with a refrigerator and a dish washer and a stove. We have complete brands and makes, on display. Price-range wise, we’re from a low-budget end. all the way to high budget.”
Carmen said though the Ludington store has been at its current location since 2018, “... that’s when we opened the showroom up, we have 30-plus years of experience.”
Carmen, who has been in the industry for over 25 years, said on her website that she started her career at a lumberyard and taught herself the art of kitchen and bath design.
“One of my favorite parts of this business is seeing how excited my clients are when they see the finished product,” said Carmen.