Even during its busiest of hours, when customers come and go like bees in a hive, West Shore Market remains a honey pot of friendly service, fair prices and unfrenzied atmosphere.
The more customers who enter, it seems, the more inviting and peaceful the store becomes.
Since opening at its current location at 850 West U.S. 10 just a short drive from Ludington and even a shorter drive from Scottville, the store has become one of the more go-to shopping destinations for area residents who want to fill their food pantries, not to mention to their tummies.
Originally located across the street, the store relocated to its new site a few years ago and was expanded by about 5,000 square feet over its former location. It now has about 14,500 square feet of floor space.
And though the store is still relatively new – with lots and lots of new products and foods – its dedication to service and customer remains as strong as ever.
“We do develop friendships with our customers, especially since we see them a couple of times a week, or more,” said store manager Rebecca Hershberger, whose parents Ivan and Rachel Herschberger started in a smaller, rented building across the street several years ago, but who pinched pennies to save enough to buy property and build their own store in 2018.
And therein lies the secret of the success the business has adopted and enjoyed from its very beginning – treat your customers like friends.
“Tourist season is especially busy, but we are very busy with our locals, too,” Rebecca said. “We have bulk foods including flour, sugar, spices, candy, grains, gluten-free products; we have a bakery with cookies, pies, breads, cinnamon rolls; we have a deli and we also make sandwiches.
“Another thing we have done really well with is with our discounted groceries, our ‘bent and dent’ groceries. We do really well with that, especially, I would say, for the past few years with the economy the way it is. We try to keep our prices as low as we can so people can actually afford it – that’s important, today.”
And though untold numbers of businesses were negatively affected by the COVID crisis and ensuing pandemic – with product delays, cutbacks and such – the Hershbergers stayed true to course to focus on their customers – their friends – to help them tread troubled waters during those uncertain times.
And as a result, that just may have affected the business in an unexpected, but positive way.
“It affected us pretty much in a positive way because we just got a lot busier with people being (so financially strapped),” she said. “And because we get our products in cases, such as with our bulk foods, we could just bag it out and help them to save that way.”
West Shore Market, said Rebecca, gets the majority of its meats and cheeses, and a few other foods, from the Ohio-based Walnut Creek Foods business, which serves hundreds food industry stores in many Midwest states.
“They’re pretty popular and they provide us with good products,” Rebecca said.
Honey, maple syrup and other products sold in the West Shore Market are crafted locally. The business, which offers a complete line of food products both fresh and frozen, is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.