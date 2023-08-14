Jason Muralt is a visionary in the cleaning business.
“Seeing is believing,” said the owner of Pro-Master Cleaning and Restoration of Ludington. Jason was just 19 years old and when he started his company. He went door-to-door in Ludington and Scottville, knocking, and asking if he could clean the homeowner’s carpets. And then, over the years, he began to clean more than just carpets – a lot more.
“I basically beat the streets to develop the company that I have today,” he said. “Over the years we diversified to not only do carpet cleaning, but also offer air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, fire and flood restoration as well as mold clean up. We’re also able to clean up soot after fires and take out its odors. Dryer vent cleaning can be a cause for house fires – and we’re able to clean out those dryer vents and get all the lint out.
“We’re a one-stop company. We give before and after camera inspections after vent cleanings so customers can see what it looked like before, and then what it looks like after we’re done with our cleaning.” “In regards to the air duct cleaning that’s where allergies and dust mites are a problem for people right now. We’re able to remove all the pollen, dust bunnies and dust mites that have lingered in those vents we’re able improve the air quality house, and that is huge. Everyone wants their air to be clean
and healthy.”
One specific area that Jason and his wife and business partner, Stephanie, and their 14 employees who spread their work out over two shifts during the day is to concentrate heavily on attacking mold and remove it from anything and everything in homes – carpets, vents and more.
“If you have mold in your carpets, or if you have mold in your air vents, we’re able to get it all out,” he said. “We’re cleaning mold all the time, because of the humidity, temperatures, and as well as other factors from the environment, as it is always changing. Also, the ventilation systems in people’s attics are not really up to what they should be and things can start to mold up there very quickly, too.
If a pipe breaks in a person’s house, we’re able to do the dry-out mitigation work andalso the rebuild part of it, as well.”
Pro-Master Cleaning and Restoration regularly provides its services all across Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties, and even stretches into Lake County, as well.
Our team also responds in quick fashion to emergency situations, too. We handle these calls on a weekly sometimes daily basis. “I’m very pleased with what we’ve built in the last 19 years,” said Jason, and appreciate all our clients that trust us and our work.