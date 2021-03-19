CUSTER — Mason County Eastern used a big 20-point second quarter to head into the post-season with a victory thanks to a 53-23 win against Cadillac Heritage Christian Friday in Custer. “Overall, a great defensive effort by the whole team,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We were able to get everyone in the game with some productive minutes out of some of our role players.” The Cardinals (9-7) were led by Corinna Hernandez with 15 points while Dawn Jackomino and Kaela Blais each had nine points. Jackomino also had 10 steals and four assists. The Patriots (0-3) were led by Regan Farmer with eight points. Eastern’s girls will open the postseason at the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The Cardinals play Big Rapids Crossroads in a district quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday in McBain. Cadillac Heritage Christian is not in the MHSAA tournament. CADILLAC HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (32) M.Husted 1 0-0 2, Meekhof 0 1-2 1, Fekete 2 2-6 , Farmer 3 0-0 8, R.Husted 3 0-0 6. Totals: 9 3-89 23. MASON COUNTY EASTERN (53) L.Howe 1 2-4 5, H.Howe 3 1-2 8, Huarte 2 1-2 5, Jackomino 4 0-0 9, Blais 3 0-0 9, Hernandez 6 1-1 15, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-9 53. Cadillac Heritage 5 9 2 7 — 23 MC Eastern 11 20 16 6 — 53 Three-point goals—Cadillac Heritage Christian (2): Farmer 2. Mason County Eastern (8): L.Howe, H.Howe, Jackomino, Blais 3, Hernandez 2. Total fouls—Cadillac Heritage Christian 12, Mason County Eastern 4. Foueld out—none.
Pentater 39, Lakeview 26
LAKEVIEW — Pentwater’s girls baksetball team outscored Lakeview in each of the four quarters to take a 39-26 non-conference victory in the Falcons’ final game of the regular season Friday. “We have relied on a strong defensive effort all season, and tonight was more of the same,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “The girls played fantastic defense, and held Lakeview to 11 first half points, and 26 overall. “It was fun to play a non-conference opponent, especially one that we knew so little about. I think it will be helpful heading into districts to have played someone unfamiliar.” Gorton said he thought some of the season-long struggles offensively for the Falcons were starting to subside, at least on Friday. “We were able to get a balanced scoring effort, with five different players chipping in at least five points,” he said. Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater (5-7) with nine points, 20 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and three steals. Gracie Powers scored seven points, and Haidyn Adams chipped in six points and eight rebounds. The Falcons will travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian Wednesday for an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal game against the host Comets. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Lakeview (0-11) is in the MHSAA Division 3 district at White Cloud. The Wildcats will play Ravenna in a district quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Manistee Catholic girls drop regular season finale WYOMING — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team was shut out in the second quarter and never could recover in losing a 48-25 non-conference game to Wyoming Tri Unity Christian on the road Friday night. The game started out like it would be a wild shootout, with Tri-Unity (5-9) taking a 21-16 lead after the first quarter. But then the scoring fell off drastically, with Tri Unity shutting out the Sabers, 4-0 in the second period for a 25-16 halftime lead. Manistee Catholic continued to struggle offensively in the second half, was outscored 10-3 in the third period and was looking at a 35-19 deficit going into the fourth. Ashley VanAelst led the Sabers (6-7) with eight points, followed by Rachel Callesen with five, Emily Miller added four and Grace Kidd had three. Miller also had six rebounds. Manistee Catholic plays Brethren in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Mesick. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian opens the tournament in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at Martin against the tournament hosts at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Cards cruise past
Cadillac Heritage