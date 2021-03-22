Central holds on for win against Pine River

SHELBY — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead against LeRoy Pine River, saw the lead evaporate in the second half, but scored late to win, 40-37, in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal game Monday in Shelby. The Spartans (5-13) owned a 26-19 lead at halftime, but Pine River rallied back. Central’s Nyah Tyron secured the victory at the free throw line, hitting four four in a row in the fourth quarter. Tyron finished with 12 points and four steals while Wren Nelson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Adria Quigley scored nine points. “They each had time to shine. Adria hit her shots early and Wren scored eight of her 10 points in the first half. Nyah had a big second half. “All of our girls stepped up,” Weinert said. Charlie Banks added three assists for the team, too. Central advanced to the district semifinals against Hesperia for a game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40) Quigley 3 0-0 9, Banks 0 1-2 1, Tyron 3 5-9 12, Petersen 1 1-2 4, Lyon 1 1-2 3, Nelson 5 0-2 10, Steiger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 9-19 40. LEROY PINE RIVER (37) Sumpter 1 0-0 2, Holmes 1 3-8 5, Sparks 3 0-0 7, Hill 2 0-0 4, Wanstead 0 6-8 6, Montague 5 3-10 13. Totals: 12 12-26 37. MC Central 11 15 6 8 — 40 Pine River 7 12 9 9 — 37 Three-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Quigley, Tyron, Petersen. LeRoy Pine River (1): Sparks. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, LeRoy Pine River 19. Fouled out—LeRoy Pine River: Montague. Technical fouls—LeRoy Pine River: Wanstead. Division 2
Manistee 43, Kingsley 39
MANISTEE — Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Manistee girls basketball team held off Kingsley for a 43-39 victory Monday night in the MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal in Manistee. The Chippewas (6-11) didn’t start out too well, as the Stags outscored them, 17-9 in the first quarter. But they turned the tables on Kingsley in the second period, outscoring the Stags, 12-8 and cut the deficit to four points, 25-21 at the half. Kingsley forged a 10-8 advantage in the third period, and took a 35-29 lead into the fourth period. Manistee prevailed with a 12-4 edge in the final quarter. Jayna Edmondson scored 16 points to lead the Chippewas, while Calli Ronning contributed 10, Libby McCarthy scored six, Ashtyn Janis five, Lacie and Lynsey Zimmerman two apiece and Logan Wayword one. Ronning pulled down nine rebounds, McCarthy had seven boards and Lyndsey Zimmerman five. Zimmerman also had three steals and Edmondson two. McCarthy had two assists. Up next for the Chippewas is rival Ludington in a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal contest at Kingsley.
