Central Michigan AD Alford leaves for role in Florida State athletic department
Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford is leaving the university to become the CEO of Seminole Boosters at Florida State, a person with knowledge of the hire told the Free Press.
The person requested anonymity because the move has not been announced. The university is expected to announce Alford’s departure at noon Wednesday.
ESPN was first to report the news.
Alford, 51, was hired by CMU in July 2017 to replace Dave Heeke, now the athletic director at Arizona.
The relationship between Alford and football coach Jim McElwain was instrumental in bringing McElwain to Mount Pleasant in December 2019. In his first year as head coach, McElwain helped the Chippewas to an 8-6 record and 6-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference, enough to secure a bid in the MAC championship and New Mexico Bowl. The year prior, CMU was 1-11.
Four of his coaches in the 2019-20 academic year won MAC Coach of the Year honors — McElwain, women’s basketball’s Heather Oesterle, wrestling’s Tom Borrelli and volleyball’s Mike Gawlik.
Before making his mark at CMU, Alford had been a senior executive in fundraising and marketing for the University of Oklahoma, Dallas Cowboys, University of Alabama, ESPN, University of Southern California, Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati.