Chip Ganassi Racing fires Larson after ‘offensive and unacceptable’ slur
Tuesday morning, NASCAR team Chip Ganassi Racing released Kyle Larson, the driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, for saying the N-word during an iRacing event on Sunday night.
“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” a statement from CGR said. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”
The decision followed indefinite suspensions Monday by NASCAR, iRacing and CGR. Larson was also dropped by major sponsors in the 24-hour period after he said the racial slur. Those sponsors included Credit One Bank, McDonald’s and Clover Commerce, which partnered with Larson for all 36 Cup Series points races last season.
Less than an hour after Larson’s team dropped him, Chevrolet also said it was also terminating its relationship with the driver, an update to a previous statement in which the company said it was indefinitely suspending its relationship with Larson.
“As previously stated, Chevrolet does not tolerate the inappropriate behavior exhibited by Kyle Larson,” Chevrolet’s latest statement said. “As a result, Chevrolet is immediately terminating its relationship with Mr. Larson.”
Larson, 27, is in his seventh year competing in NASCAR’s top circuit. He began his Cup career with CGR in 2014 and achieved his best finish last year ranked in sixth place in point standings. He was in his final contract year with CGR before the team released him on Tuesday.
The event that sparked the fallout occurred during an iRacing event, the “Monza Madness” exhibition race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy. Larson appeared unaware his microphone was being broadcast over a Twitch livestream.
“You can’t hear me?” Larson said to his spotter. “Hey, (N-word).”
Larson posted an apology video on his Twitter account shortly after noon Monday.
“Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever, be said,” Larson said in the video. “There’s no excuse for that; I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say.”
Larson is half-Japanese and a graduate of NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program, which was established to attract minority individuals and women to NASCAR.
“I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community,” Larson’s said in the apology video. “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. I want to let you all know how sorry I am.”
On Monday, some sponsors said they would remain loyal to Larson. Motorsports merchandise company Plan B Sales and California-based hay company Finley Farming said they would continue to support the driver.
“Although we do not condone or appreciate the slur Kyle used during his iRacing event last night at the same time we know he is an awesome young man that made a mistake,” Plan B Sales owner Brent Powell wrote in a Facebook post. “And we are going to stand behind him 100 percent and help any way we can.”
“We all make mistakes, and deserve a second chance!” Finley Farming owner Jason Finley tweeted.
Larson has not yet commented on the latest developments with his CGR and Chevrolet teams.
