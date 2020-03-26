Montague’s Police Chief Robert Rought said residents and businesses are following Gov. Whitmer’s order to stay at home
“It definitely different,” Montague Police Chief Robert Rought describes law enforcement activity since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to stay at home for residents and workers of non-essential businesses.
Rought, on Thursday, said police are trying to make themselves more visible in residential areas, and making an effort to respond to phone messages left in the police department which is closed to the public, along with the remainder of city hall. The chief said there is minimal staff at city hall, but law enforcement is on duty.
However, Rought said the officer’s response may be different. If called to a residence on a complaint, the department is asking people to step out of their homes and keep a safe distance when talking to an officer.
On medical calls, an officer generally will respond along with first responders from the fire department and ambulance. Now they won’t respond until needed to reduce possible exposure to people.
The chief said citizens have been have been cooperative in following the governor’s orders to stay at home except for essential needs - to get groceries, gas, and medicine.
Rought said the department has been reminding citizens and business owners of the rules set forth by the governor’s orders, and they have been compliant.
“So far people have been compliant when called.”
Rought also said neighbors have been good about checking each other’s well being. When called on a well being check, Rought said an officer will knock on a door to alert a resident, and if need be, will talk to them from a safe distance.
“People have been really good,” he said.