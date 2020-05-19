CMU cuts men’s track to save $600K a year; falls below minimum for men’s sports
Central Michigan has become the first Division I school in the state to cut an athletic program as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, announcing Tuesday the elimination of men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
Athletic director Michael Alford seemed to foreshadow such a move earlier this spring, when he left open the possibility in an interview with The Detroit News given the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move affects 36 student-athletes, some of whom also run cross country, a program that remains.
“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said in a statement. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly.”
The decision to cut the program is effective immediately. Scholarships will be granted for the duration of a student’s college career, if they stay at CMU, and that includes incoming freshmen. Students who wish to transfer can do so without penalty. Two assistant-coaching positions also were eliminated.
Alford didn’t immediately return a message from The News.
The men’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs had an annual budget of $629,798, which will be the long-time annual savings. In the short term, savings will be around $300,000 a year. Jenny Swieton oversaw the men’s programs, and will remain on the job as head of women’s track and field and men’s and women’s cross country. Two assistant positions have been eliminated.
The decision leaves Central Michigan with 16 sports programs, the NCAA Division I minimum. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, five mid-major conferences, including the Mid-American Conference, sent the NCAA a memo asking for a temporary waiver for sports minimums, but the NCAA denied it.
It also leaves Central Michigan with five men’s teams, one below the NCAA Division I requirement. It’s not clear how Central is getting around that. Alford is expected to address reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Colleges across the country have been scrambling to get their books in order amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has shut down sports for weeks and left athletic departments bracing for massive cuts. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament cost mid-major schools like Central six-figure paydays.
Earlier this month, Central Michigan announced that Alford was taking an 8% pay cut, and the school’s three highest-paid coaches — Jim McElwain (football), Keno Davis (men’s basketball) and Heather Oesterle (women’s basketball) — would see 6% pay cuts.
Central becomes the sixth Division I school to cut an Olympic sport since the COVID-19 crisis took hold, joining Old Dominion (wrestling), Cincinnati (men’s soccer), Florida International (men’s indoor track), Akron (men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s tennis) and Bowling Green (baseball).
“My heart goes out to these student-athletes; I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Alford said in the university-issued news release. “We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they’re able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere.”
The last Division I school in Michigan to eliminate teams was Eastern in March 2018, axing men’s swimming and diving and wrestling, and women’s tennis and softball. A lengthy court case forced Eastern to reinstate women’s tennis, and it is in the process of adding women’s lacrosse to substitute for softball.
