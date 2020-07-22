WHITEHALL – The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center will be hosting its first Facebook Live Gallery Event – Wednesday, July 29 at 4:00pm - to celebrate Montague artists, Sarajane Fellini and Ron Fellin’s exhibition – “Controlled Chaos”, now on display until July 31.
Traditionally the ACWL-Nuveen would host an open reception but due to COVID-19 mandates Director Erin Peyer decided to try a new way to reach the public.
Peyer states, “because our mission is to offer accessible arts programming to the White Lake area creating a virtual tour allows community members to view the artwork from the comfort of their homes.
"This allows individuals who do not feel safe venturing out to still enjoy this fantastic exhibit and it also gives us a chance to publicly celebrate the art and the artists.”
During the event artist Sarajane Fellini will be in the gallery talking about the exhibition and her creative process with ACWL-Nuveen staff. Since the Facebook Live event is interactive they will entertain questions from the Facebook audience.
The title for the exhibit, “Controlled Chaos”, was selected by artists /partners Sarajane Fellini and Ron Fellin back in the planning stages for this show in February. Four and a half months later “controlled chaos” resonates more broadly as we navigate these times of the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest in our country.
Fellin and Fellini’s exhibition of large ambitious paintings and mixed media artworks offer an antidote to the theme – they find beauty in the chaos and face the challenges of painting and the creative process head-on.
Their uniquely opposite, yet complimentary painting styles fill the ACWL-Nuveen gallery space with color, light, intensity, and exuberance – a salve for the times.
They are both recognized Montague artists who originally met and formed their creative life partnership in Iowa. They both attended Iowa State University at separate times,
Fellin studying advertising and Fellini, painting, but met while continuing their studies at St. Ambrose University, in Davenport, Iowa, where they each explored various artistic disciplines.
They have both volunteered at the ACWL-Nuveen Center, and in 2015 were awarded the “Work of Art” award by the Board of Directors for their contributions in renovating the Art Center’s current storefront location on Colby Street.
Fellini is an Artist Member of the ACWL-Nuveen where she sells her whimsical colorful batiks and paintings and shares her vast teaching experience that she gained while running the art program at Rivermont Collegiate, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
She is a regular art instructor at the ACWL-Nuveen teaching a variety of themed youth and adult classes.
Fellin's degree in advertising and experience in television production design lead him to the art of sign and mural painting using enamel paint and other mixed media. He works on his enamel paintings over time, densely building compositions with color, shape and layered meaning.
Both of these talented artists share a love of sorting through the chaos of creativity bringing the visual elements together in fresh and innovative ways.
The public is welcome to view the show in person at the ACWL-Nuveen, 106 E. Colby Street during our regular business hours until July 31, join in on the Facebook Live event July 29 at 4:00pm through the ACWL-Nuveen Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ACWL.Nuveen/ or find the exhibition on the ACWL-Nuveen Center’s You Tube channel after the event. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZybYX3BiAmUMHjj3VUjTTQ?view_as=public