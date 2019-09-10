Got zucchini? A lot of people do, if they grow it in their gardens and find themselves overrun with it as summer inches into fall. There are zucchini giveaways everywhere, and you’ll often find boxes of it free for the taking. The question is, what to do with it? Or, how much zucchini bread can you make?
Actually, there are many ways to utilize zucchini. It easily lends itself to all sorts of dishes because it’s such an accommodating vegetable. Bland as can be, it never overwhelms and is delicious almost any way you cook it. Whether steamed with a little butter, salt and pepper, sautéed in olive oil and garlic, deep-fried with lemon sauce, stir-fried with chicken, beef or shrimp…there’s really nothing you can’t do to, or with, zucchini.
A truly tasty way to serve this congenial squash is in the form of little hollowed-out “boats” filled with a mixture of mushrooms, onion, cheese, sausage and breadcrumbs. I make them as a side dish for company dinners, but they’re also a great main dish in themselves, served with soup and perhaps a rice pilaf. And if you’re a vegetarian, just skip the sausage, or substitute, say, some tofu and tomatoes.