Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent a cease and desist notice to FiveCAP, the community action agency based out of Scottville, Thursday after receiving information that it was not following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 24 executive order, Nessel’s office announced Friday morning.

The notice, dated April 9 and co-signed by Christina Grossi, chief of operations with the attorney general, and Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola, states there were complaints of requiring “non-critical infrastructure employees to come into work.”

“For example, employees required to file documents, draft letters and other operations that are not critical to securing the safety or welfare of the people your organization services,” the notice states. “Please take immediate action to comply with social distancing and only maintain necessary on-site operations in compliance with the governor’s executive order.”

The letter requests that employees not be at the Scottville office for “non-critical infrastructure needs such as filing, answering phones or other clerical duties.”

It was the second time this week FiveCAP has received a cease and desist letter. The first was dated Monday and signed by Spaniola as Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy investigated similar allegations made against the agency by employees and members of the community.

FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks said she’s been in contact with the Kristine Schoenow, the director of the bureau of community action and economic activity, for further guidance on how to proceed while meeting the needs of FiveCAP’s clients and complying with the requests.

Bob Wheaton, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told the Daily News Friday night that the bureau would advise all local community action agencies to comply with the executive order as outlined in the attorney general’s notice and subsequent statement about FiveCAP.

Wheaton did not address whether other community action agencies in the state were faced with similar circumstances or if “best practices” rubric was being circulated by those agencies to adhere to the governor’s orders.

Trucks said she also wants clarification from the attorney general’s office.

“I turn it back over to the state, and you tell us what is critical,” she said Friday before the Daily News received Wheaton’s response. “Everything that we do, we feel is being challenged. You’re basically tying our hands.

“If the chief of police gets to determine based on walking into our office for a few minutes to say what is essential, then you need to tell us that.”

The Daily News requested the specific allegations that led to both the notice from the attorney general’s office and Spaniola, and was directed to the Scottville Police Department. Murphy told the Daily News the report would not be released at this time because of a pending investigation by the Michigan State Police, and he believed a release would negatively impact that agency’s investigation.

Trucks said she, too, does not have a copy of the police report used as the basis of the pair of letters.

Trucks said her agency — which provides Head Start, assistance with housing, nutrition and emergency food and sheltering programs — needs to be able to answer the phone to assist with clients and paperwork must be done to be held accountable for the funds it uses.

Trucks again said the ability to do some things remotely is near impossible for her agency because of lack of infrastructure and the rural setting it serves. She said her staff had a lot of input into how they would adhere to the executive orders and determine how the agency could carry out its mission in a different way.

Trucks said FiveCAP has to be ready to help once the stay safe order concludes.

“They’re asking us to plan to not only to plan for what’s happening now, but also the needs that are going to be there (when this is over),” Trucks said. “And there may be more (needs).”