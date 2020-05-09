Chandra Tacktor, a sixth grade teacher at Mason County Central, like many people wanted to let the class of 2020 know that people are thinking about them. The class of 2020 at Mason County Central is a special class for Tacktor, who was the first class she taught when returning to MCC.

Borrowing an idea she first saw in Texas, Tacktor wanted to honor not only MCC seniors but also seniors at Ludington, Mason County Eastern and Gateway to Success Academy.

Tacktor, along with a group of volunteers, set up a Facebook group called “Adopt A Senior 2020 Mason County (MI).”

“I can’t take the credit for the page,” Tacktor said. “I used to teach in Texas and it is just something that I knew (the program), and I felt like Mason County needed.”

Tacktor said when she created the page she really did not expect so much involvement so quickly.

“In fact we have more than 1,000 members and more than 200 seniors who have been adopted,” she said. “It has all really been through word of mouth and Facebook.”

One of the reasons Tacktor wanted to do this is because the class of 2020 is missing out on so much, like their final sports seasons, the senior prom and spending time with their friends before their high school careers end and the kids move on to college or careers.

“The Adopt-A-Senior movement is in place to bridge our seniors and community and bring everyone together,” she said.

Once on the group’s page, students or parents can add a photo or biography. A member of the community then comments adopted. From there, the community members then connect with the family and finds some way to bring some cheer to the senior student.

Jeff Tuka, Mason County Central High School Principal, said this particular group of seniors are resilient.

“Even before the pandemic, the best word I can use to describe them is persevering class,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that are going places and going to do some big things out in the community. We have always been around them but are even prouder by the way they have been able to handle the situation.”

Ludington High School senior Dawson Segraves was adopted by a person who he has never met. Segraves received many gifts from his adopted person including 70s stuff which he is using in his upcoming movie.

“It was really cool to see someone I had never met take such an interest in my hobbies,” Segraves said.

Tacktor said that the community has been amazing. Within minutes of a senior’s picture going up, they are adopted.

“They have been adopted once and in some cases multiple times,” she said. “I think this has been great for not only the families of the seniors, the seniors themselves but for the whole community as well to celebrates these kids.”

In the first week of the program, Tacktor said there were about 175 seniors adopted.

Tacktor said, to date, all of the seniors at Mason County Eastern have been adopted, and about 67 students (including Spartan Academy) at Mason County Central, 92 students from Ludington, 10 from Gateway to Success Academy and one student West Shore Educational Service District and six other students who are in different situations like home school, according to Tacktor.

Jen Segraves has also gotten into the spirit of Adopt-A-Senior program by adopting multiple seniors.

“It has been a lot of fun during such a hard time,” she said. “We deliver by pulling up banking and taking pictures.”

Tacktor said this movement is really about rallying together and showing the class of 2020 that the community hasn’t forgotten about them.