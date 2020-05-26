A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is asking for community participation with two environmental clean-up projects taking place in and around Ludington.
With help from city officials, the environmental group is hoping people will pitch in with removing garlic mustard at Cartier Park and cleaning up the area’s beaches — work that is normally completed in larger, organized group projects in the spring and summer.
However, due to COVID-19, those group efforts need to be done by individuals, families or people who live in the same household, in order to maintain safe social distancing amid the pandemic.
AFFEW President Julia Chambers told the Daily News that the goal is to continue the tradition and keep the area clean, while still observing public health recommendations.
“We usually do both projects once a month starting in May or June, so this way people can participate, and also this way people can help their community and also have something to do,” Chambers said. “We worked the details out with (Ludington City Manager) Mitch Foster.”
With respect to Cartier Park, Chambers said there’s garlic mustard in the gazebo area and in the dog park, so volunteers are being directed to focus on those spots.
“Garlic mustard is up right now and it’s very invasive,” Chambers said. “The problem with it is that it changes the soil so other things can’t grow there. You have to double bag it.”
Double-bagging is essential, as is making sure seeds stay on the plants or in the bags to prevent more garlic mustard popping up.
Participants are being encouraged to pull garlic mustard up by the stem, and try to remove all the roots. Once bagged, the garlic mustard can be placed in the garbage cans at the park or in participants’ home garbage bins.
As for the beach clean-up, it’s a way for AFFEW to still complete its beach sweep events in a safe way.
Chambers said it’s not just the beaches that need cleaning, and people are encouraged to pick up trash throughout the city, wherever they see it.
“We got to talking about it and thought it would be a good thing for families to do.”
It would be good for families to do, so we started thinking about encouraging a (clean-up) for families and people in the same home,” Chambers said.
People are encouraged to post photos of what they bag on AFFEW’s Facebook page. Chambers said some images have already started to come in, and she’s hoping more people will participate and share their progress.
WHAT’S NEXT
AFFEW’s native plant sale has been approved by the Ludington City Council for June 13 at Rotary Park. It’s the first big public event the group is hosting since the pandemic, and Chambers said precautions would be taken for safety.
“We have safety measures. We’ll have special tables set up and volunteers and people will be spread out,” she said.
Pre-orders for the sale are being accepted at www.affew.org until June 5.
For more information, visit AFFEW’s website or Facebook page.