Bishop David Walkowiak, of the Diocese of Grand Rapids of the Catholic Church, decided to temporarily suspend all public masses and all other liturgical and devotional services throughout the diocese of Grand Rapids, effective immediately, through Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.
That includes parishes in Ludington, Custer, Free Soil, Baldwin, Pentwater and Hart.
Walkowiak made this announcement in a letter to parishioners which can be read here: https://grdiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Bishop-Walkowiak-Letter-Parishioners-COVID-19-March-17-2020.pdf
Mass will continue to be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Saint Andrew every Sunday at 10 a.m. for those who wish to view it. It can be viewed on FOX 17, on the diocesan website and Facebook page.