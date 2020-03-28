Our neighbors are joining the mayors of Montague and Whitehall, and the White Lake Area Chamber is kicking off a #BeTheAnchor campaign to show each other in the White Lake Area that we can do this together, despite the distance.
Many have joined by downloading the anchor pictures from the chamber's Facebook page and on its Event Applications section of the website www.whitelake.org, coloring them, and posting them in their window or on their front doors.
The Chamber of Commerce requests sharing your “anchoring in” experience online by uploading a snapshot of your anchor to Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag #BeTheAnchor or share on the White Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Chamber’s hope is to spread cheer and be a collective witness to how our community can unite in these extraordinary times. Anchors away!
With Governor’s Whitmer’s recent order, it’s our civic duty to stay at home when possible and maintain a social distance or “anchoring” at home.
Why #BeTheAnchor? In a relay race, the last person is called the “anchor.” This is the most reliable person on the team, who after everyone else has done his or her best, can be depended on to have the best chance of winning for the team. This is derived from a more antique use of the concept—to attach a weight to a rope or chain and drop it to the bottom of the sea to help a ship stay stable and not moved by winds or currents. So “I will be your anchor” means I will do my best to help you succeed, stay afloat, survive, be stable. (As per www.quora.com)
Whitehall Mayor Debi Hillebrand says, “We're practicing to #BeTheAnchor by staying at home in honor of our daughter, who is currently on the front lines at a hospital in Brooklyn”. “It’s about the community being there for one another”, says Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. The anchor “symbolizes strength during the storm or even in the calm.”