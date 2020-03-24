Several childcare businesses in the area have closed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on Monday.

The order allows daycares that serve parents who are essential services workers to remain open. All other child care businesses are required to close their doors.

Leta’s Educational Daycare has downsized, but remains open for essential worker’s children.

“We are not full, and I think that’s a great thing,” said Leta Bowman, the owner. “It’s better to stay small right now.”

She currently has children from police officers, nurses, physicians, bankers and first responders.

The daycare’s procedures changed to ensure the safety of the families and five staff.

“We have new protocol. The people who drop off the children don’t come inside. Someone else in the family other than the (essential workers) have to drop them off,” Bowman said.

It would have closed if the daycare was at full capacity, she said.

"For now, we stay open unless there is a definitive shutdown or the families decide to keep the children at home," Bowman said.

Oaktree Academy is still open and plans to stay that way, according to Stephanie Arnett, office administrator at the corporate office.

“Childcare has been deemed essential. At this time, we are meeting the needs of the community,” she said.

Small Wonders Child Development Center closed last Wednesday. The center typically has 40 to 50 children when it is open.

“We follow the school system, and based on current safety regulations, we decided to close,” said Cathy Gibson from Small Wonders.

Little Scholars Daycare closed Tuesday.

“We closed because of the governor’s lockdown order,” Catherine Piper said. Piper is the owner of Little Scholars.

The daycare typically serves seven kids and none are the children of essential workers, she said.