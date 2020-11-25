As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage nationwide, Muskegon County certainly has not been immune. The county's department of public health recommended Monday that county schools revert to virtual instruction through at least Dec. 6, a recommendation each of the three White Lake area districts are following.
Through Tuesday, the health department had reported 6,497 total cases of COVID-19 in Muskegon County over the course of the pandemic, with nearly 4,000 of those coming in the month of November and over 1,100 coming just in the previous week. 235 total cases were reported between Oct. 18-24, and that number spiked to 1,434 for the week of Nov. 15-21.
159 people in the county had died of the virus through Tuesday, almost half of those coming in November.
The rate of positive tests in the county has soared as well, at over 20 percent, which health officer Kathy Moore said is a function of a lack of testing available.
"We just don't have the availability to do as much widespread testing as other counties right now," Moore said. "It's not uncommon for our rate to be higher. Everyone is testing at facilities like long-term care, foster care, hospital staff and patients, on a regular basis."
Also concerning, Moore said, is that there have been so many cases of late that it has been hard to determine which areas of the county are producing more cases than others. Early in the pandemic, the bulk of the county's cases were coming from the Muskegon Heights area, but it's no longer easy to determine the sources of new cases.
"It's just widespread community spread," Moore said. "We haven't been able to link cases to specific municipalities like in earlier months."
With the holiday season now upon us, there has been elevated concern among many public health officials that extended family gatherings could result in more spread of the virus, since it has proven virtually impossible for a given person to know for certain if they have it. That's due to several factors, such as being asymptomatic or having a test deliver a false negative result. It's generally accepted that the virus can be circulating within a person for a few days before it becomes prevalent enough to produce a positive test.
Moore said that the situation "may get worse before it gets better", though she expressed optimism that after the new year, things could improve.
"With the holidays and the weather, we may see more numbers before we start seeing improvement," Moore said. "I'm very optimistic that in mid-January or so we'll start to see improvement, due to vaccines and many other factors."
Indeed, it's been widely reported that the first COVID-19 vaccines produced by companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca are largely effective, with trials producing efficacy rates over 90 percent. The first round of vaccines are reportedly slated to be distributed in the next month, with the highest-risk populations, like the elderly and health care workers, presumed to be first in line to receive inoculation.
Until then, though, Moore urged county residents to be safe, especially as they celebrate the holiday season.
"I would say to keep your social circles small," Moore said. "To me, the real thing isn't just the positivity rate, but the hospitalizations and death rates, which are overwhelming public health capacity as well. I'd say to keep the social circle small and follow the primary three mitigation measures, which are wearing a mask, hand-washing and social distancing."