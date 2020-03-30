Things move rapidly around Liz Reimink’s office.

A buzz from a cell phone here. A ding from a computer there. A ring from the telephone.

It was a local grocer, inquiring about gloves. Reimink, the Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator, also recommended that every other lane be open to keep the social distancing right.

Since March 10, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, Reimink has been working with both public and private entities to get them what they need. And she’s done so while recovering from outpatient hip surgery.

“I check my email before I go to sleep, and I check it as soon as I get up,” she said in her office Friday morning, as she kept a close eye on one of her many screens of information that come through her office off of Resseguie Street in Ludington.

Emergency management coordinators work to make sure responders and the public are prepared for states of emergency. Those preparations range from storms — it is Severe Weather Awareness Week and Reimink pointed out wind, storms and erosion are all in the forecast for this weekend — to acts of violence and now, a pandemic.

The public health agencies are the ones taking the lead on response because of their expertise in the field. From there, Reimink helps to coordinate with other agencies and even within the private sector to fulfill needs as best as she can.

One of the things that did catch her and her colleagues by surprise was the run on toilet paper, which put a fine point on some of the lack of preparedness by the public.

“We expected people to do some things because of a panic, but it was one-third of the people. The economically stable ones are able to stock away some things. There are those that are economically stable, but they may not have the space to have things put away,” she said. “Then are those who economically aren’t doing well, and that was the people we expected. What we saw were those in the middle third buying things up.”

Reimink said the supply chain is doing its job, but said the demand went up.

What also went up were the rumors and gossip.

“Our community has spread a lot of rumors and fear,” she said. “We need to stick with what’s out there officially, through the health department and other places.

“And we need to act as though it is here. It is here. You can’t wait until you see a positive test in our area. We have to act like it is here.”

Reimink said she made and maintained several contacts around the country within emergency management, and she relied on some of their thoughts and information as Mason County and others prepared for COVID-19 to spread here. That has included folks from Seattle, New York and Detroit, but she reiterated how the public needs to act.

“If we don’t act like we’re in Detroit, we going to be like Detroit (and its high number of cases of COVID-19),” she said. “We need the public to take it seriously.”

She lamented that some companies did not shut down that probably aren’t essential, but she was also glad that many heeded the governor’s executive order, such as FloraCraft, Metalworks and Carrom.

“Even the county went through, department by department, and deemed what was essential, what needed to be fully staffed or partially staffed,” Reimink said. “The ones that are staying open are putting their people at risk. They’re putting us all at risk.”

She was appreciative of many people who work within the county who offered to help her with phone calls or other things that her office may need. Reimink said her office has worked some of the local businesses to assist her with some of the logistics in distribution. It’s through friendships and relationships, old and newly created, that she’s able to get valuable resources where they need to be.

Reimink had outpatient hip surgery and returned to work on Tuesday. Before that, it was still a watchful eye on emails and messages as the state of emergency unfolded.

This emergency — though different from the storm- and water-related emergencies the area dealt with last year. Instead of a one-time water event with devastating impacts, she had a different description for this pandemic.

“This is Noah’s 40 days of rain,” she said. “It’s constant and it’s going 24-7.”

She’s hopeful that once this crisis subsides, the strong working relationships remain.