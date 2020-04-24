Backstage Hobbies & Games responded to disruptions in business during the COVID-19 shutdown by seeking a matching grant offered by the fundraising platform GoFundMe to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Owners Nate and Nicole Petersen announced last week that the business — which sells new and used video games, cards, collectible and more — was starting a campaign with the hope of raising enough funds to qualify for a match of $500.

Nate said the support from customers has been overwhelming, and noted that the store met and exceeded the $500 qualifying amount and the $1,000 target recommended by GoFundMe within hours.

That hasn’t stopped people from giving back, however; as of Wednesday, the shop had raised more than $2,000, and funds are continuing to come in.

“It feels great,” Nate told the Daily News. “Technically we cleared (the goal) twice. GFM keeps programs up indefinitely … When you clear a goal, GFM encourages you to raise the target… We began with a $1,000 target and increased to $2,000 after meeting the first goal with that advice.”

The funds will help the store serve its loyal customer base at its locations in both Ludington and Manistee, where a secondary store opened in spring 2019. Being a “non-essential” business under the current executive orders, Backstage Hobbies & Games has been closed to foot traffic at both stores since the pandemic ramped up in Michigan.

“The current situation for the business has been rough. We have a small but steady stream of online sales … and local sales we have shipped for Ludington and Manistee customers, so we have something coming in, but we’re also operating on a fraction of our normal income,” Nate said. “As a used-goods dealer, while the loss of sales has hurt, the inability to accept trades and make purchases from the community has also limited our activity.”

In order to offset the impact of COVID-19 on business, Nate and Nicole decided to try for the GoFundMe grant, which was perfect for their needs.

For one thing, the matching grant is catered to businesses like Backstage Hobbies & Games — smaller businesses with steady customers that are still getting by during the shutdown, but could use a bit of additional help with operating costs.

Additionally, it allowed Nate and Nicole to run what Nate calls a “gift card drive,” meaning that donors receive store credit for their donations.

“For us, an important distinction is we’re … not asking for a handout. The business itself is largely sound, if seriously subdued,” Nate said. “…We’ll make it through, but being able to manage the cash flow is key right now. Anyone who is supporting is essentially buying a gift card for the store; the grant money awarded by GoFundMe just helps multiply that contribution.”

With the additional funds, Nate and Nicole will have some assistance with the day-to-day expenses, but it will also help them maintain sustaining relationships with private sellers — people who are selling personal collections of collectibles, which Backstage then places on its shelves.

“(The) primary target with the funds is of course to handle the ongoing expenses of the business: rent, utilities and personal expenses. … And where possible we’ll use funds to purchase collections (of games and more) from local players and collectors, in effect helping to share the contributions and grow our own potential earnings with new stock.”

The Backstage location in Manistee is also facing challenges as a result of COVID-19, and there has been some discussion of seeking a grant for that location as well.

“Both communities are hit the same way,” Nate said. “As non-essential businesses in the shutdown, we are barred from opening our doors to the public. Manistee’s community has been great about placing mail orders with (Manistee store manager) Ryan Horton, however, keeping income flowing there as well and making it easier to address this down time.”

Nate said both locations will continue to conduct what business they can.

“As owners and partners in the businesses, we are able to perform some basic work and handle mail order requests at both locations, which we have done as much as possible,” he said. “We’re also using the occasion to tackle some interior projects to revitalize the stores, so we’re trying to use the time wisely and for the community’s benefit.”

The store’s success speaks to the ingenuity of the downtown Ludington business community, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board.

“This whole situation has kind of forced small businesses to think outside the box and the ones that are doing that, like Backstage, are having success,” Tooman told the Daily News Wednesday.

She said other local businesses, including ABC Kids, Purple Monkey and others, are seizing this unlikely opportunity to increase their online presence by opening virtual stores on social media.

“Business owners are really starting to use the technology that’s available to them that maybe they weren’t using before — not to its fullest potential, anyway,” Tooman said.

Tooman added that it’s also a sign of the supportive nature of area residents, which was also on display during the Downtown Development Authority’s recent gift card drives. Both events were successful, with gift cards to businesses in the downtown area sold out quickly.

“Ludington has always been good of taking care of our own, so it’s nice to see that during this time, which is difficult for everyone in one way or another,” she said.

Nate also commended the community for its support during trying times, and added that he hopes the games, collectible, comics and other items the store offers will provide some respite for the community that has been so supportive of Backstage.

“We have been quite fortunate to have ardent supporters in town who have ordered with us, who have been able to break some of their own monotony with the help of games, so we’re grateful we can still be of service and brighten some folks’ day,” he said. “For folks who are in the trenches and still supporting us, we hope we have been able to make things bit easier off the clock.”

Backstage is making efforts to keep its recurring events — such as weekly Magic: The Gathering games and other activities — going during this period. More information about the store’s activities can be found at the Backstage Hobbies & Games Facebook page. Those who wish to make donations can still do so at www.gofundme.com/f/support-backstage-hobbies-amp-games, and the online store can be reached at www.backstagehobbies.com.