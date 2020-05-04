The SS Badger’s horn sounded strong at noon Monday, the first day of many the carferry is blowing its horn to honor the men and women providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Michigan Carferry stated in a press release that Danny Hecko, the ship’s first mate, suggested the horn be sounded on Monday to signal its first day back to work for the ship’s crew as they prepare for a first sailing that is now scheduled for June 12. The company decided to then sound the horn at noon each day in light of the absence of the fire siren being disconnected when the Ludington Fire Department moved away from the intersection of Robert and Loomis streets to off of Tinkham Avenue.
“In the absence of Ludington’s historic noon siren, the Badger’s iconic noon horn will also be a symbol of hope that we will soon defeat this virus enemy and return to a more normal way of life,” the company stated in the release. “We will sound the horn each weekday until the sailing season begins.”
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said Monday that the city was still evaluating its options as to where the fire siren will go. The city continues to look for a location near the previous one, but the goal continues to be put it back up.