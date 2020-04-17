With local small businesses having trouble staying afloat during these trying times, banks in Ludington are set up to assist those in need.

Relief Funding Programs are set up at banks and credit unions across the country, and West Shore Bank has already helped more than 100 business customers acquire more than $17 million in funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

President and CEO of West Shore Bank Raymond Biggs stated in a press release the bank currently has hundreds of additional requests in progress and that the business banking team is working diligently to assure business owners receive the economic support they need.

“Our primary focus, after protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers, is assuring our business owners have the assistance they need to overcome their challenges,” stated Biggs in the release. “As a local community bank, we understand the unique needs being experienced in our area and work one-on-one with business owners to determine the best solution to help them. We want to help keep doors open and assure thousands of employees will continue to be paid. We want to keep our region’s economy moving forward.”

Safe Harbor Credit Union and Shelby State Bank are also lenders among others in town that are offering the PPP, and Safe Harbor President Adam Johnson said that the credit union, like many other credit unions and banks in the state, are experiencing issues with the Small Business Administration portal.

“With a lot of businesses trying to take advantage of these opportunities the banks are offering, it’s adding some issues with the speed the portal will work. We’ve had to find some other options for these businesses to help them out.”

One of those options is a $2,000 relief loan that the credit union is offering with a below normal interest rate at 7.99%, to help those with rent or other liabilities. Along with the relief loan, Safe Harbor is offering loan extensions on auto loans and mortgages, with auto loans being offered a 90-day extension with mortgages varying in extension times.

Shelby State Bank has also been busy at work helping provide relief to any local business in need, and President Mishelle Comstock said that she wants to remind customers that even with lobbies closed, banks are still open to help.

“There are almost full staffs at all of our branches, and whether it be through phone calls, our drive-thru or our mobile banking, we are providing ways to really be a part of helping to weather this storm.”

The PPP is available for all businesses — including sole proprietors, self-employed individuals, independent contractors, nonprofits, veterans organizations and tribal business concerns — with 500 or fewer employees.

In the month since the executive order was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the three banks have helped more than 500 customers with the use of these programs.

West Shore, Shelby State and Safe Harbor are also providing a range of assistance options for businesses and families facing hardship as a result of COVID-19, and for more information, can visit their websites online or call any one of their offices.