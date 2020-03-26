Our community needs each other now more than ever.

With the endorsement of mayors of Montague and Whitehall, the White Lake Area Chamber oc Commerce is kicking off a #BeTheAnchor campaign to show each other in the White Lake Area that we can do this together, despite the distance.

With Governor’s Whitmer’s recent Stay Home Stay Safe order, it’s our civic duty to stay at home when possible and maintain a social distance or “anchoring” at home. We're doing a great job so far as Michigan residents havesbeen given an "A" rating for it keeping their social distance.

Why #BeTheAnchor?

In a relay race, the last person is called the “anchor.” This is the most reliable person on the team, who after everyone else has done his or her best, can be depended on to have the best chance of winning for the team. This is derived from a more antique use of the concept—to attach a weight to a rope or chain and drop it to the bottom of the sea to help a ship stay stable and not moved by winds or currents.

So “I will be your anchor” means I will do my best to help you succeed, stay afloat, survive, be stable. (As per www.quora.com)

Whitehall Mayor Debi Hillebrand says, “We're practicing to #BeTheAnchor by staying at home in honor of our daughter, who is currently on the front lines at a hospital in Brooklyn.” Dr. Allix Hillebrand is a OB-GYN resident.

“It’s about the community being there for one another”, says Amy VanLoon, Executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. The anchor “symbolizes strength during the storm or even in the calm.”

Montague Mayor Tom Lohman encourages residents to have fun with the campaign while staying safe. His suggestions for staying safe are shared at the end of this article.

"Color this anchor and display it in a window or door," he said. "If we practice these things, we will get through this crisis time.”

To participate, display a picture of an anchor in your window, indicating that you are an anchor in our community. Coloring pages are available on Facebook’s White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce page and on their Event Applications section of their website www.whitelake.org. The Chamber of Commerce requests sharing your “anchoring in” experience online by uploading a snapshot of your anchor to Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag #BeTheAnchor or share on the White Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Chamber’s hope is to spread cheer and be a collective witness to how our community can unite in these extraordinary times. Anchors away!

The White Lake Beacon plans to share some of the photos in next week's newspaper. You can email your photo of your #BeTheAnchor picture to editor@whitelakebeacon.com or the Beacon will select ones from the chamber's Facebook Page.

Stay Informed

With much information available at local, county, state and federal levels, be sure what you watch or listen to is reliable.

Stay Home and Safe

Travel only as needed. NOTE: It is OK to go outside and take a walk but please practice social distancing. And if you feel any of the symptoms, follow the health care instructions.

Stay Connected

Connect with others through telephone, email, face book, twitter, etc. Check with your family, friends and neighbors. Please remember the elderly, some of them do not understand why they should be trapped in their home.