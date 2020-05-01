Sue Brown learned at an early age about giving back to others and her community from her parents. It is a trait that she feels is just as important today as when she was a little girl.

Sue and her husband, Steve, have for more than 10 years, offered a charity event for Halloween, which is known as Spooktacular that raises money for local charities, more recently for the United Way of Mason County.

Their popular Spooktacular photo shoot has raised thousands of dollars which has helped many charities through the years.

Recently, since the state has been under an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Brown has done things like cleaning her home, studio and began prepping for the upcoming spring season, Brown, an artist, has stayed focused and sharp with her medium by creating images, not of seniors, or weddings and families, at least during this time, but with creating images of her cats, Gary and Luna.

Sue, since the stay-at-home order, has been creating images daily of her cats in multiple scenes and backgrounds. In one images the cats can been seen getting into a rowboat in what appears to be early morning, another shows Gary helping Brown with a sewing project, yet another shows the cats playing with a trout. The images, many of which takes Brown about an hour to create, she said.

“Most do not take that long to create,” Brown said. “I have to photograph Luna in the house because she does not like to go out of the studio,”

Brown said many of the background images were shot while she was on vacation.

“My son will play with the cats to get them into different poses,” she said. “I use those images in the scenes.”

Brown, who wanted to help the community, has turned many of those images into a calendar, called Quarantine Cats. The calendar cost is $25 with all of the proceeds going to the United Way of Mason County. The calendar can be viewed on Photography by Sue Brown website under client events.

“What we love about of the United Way of Mason County is that they are good stewards for many local charities,” Brown said.

Brown is offering a free portrait to high school seniors in the class of 2020. Brown said she is doing this because she feels the seniors are missing out on so many things because of COVID-19. Brown, who takes many of the area seniors pictures, just wants to give back.

She is offering a portrait of a senior in their prom dress, or tux and one in their graduation cap and gown.

“I just love talking with the kids,” she said.

Brown said they are taking reservations at this time for those pictures and once the executive order is lifted, Brown will plan time to have those seniors to her studio to take those images.