Caritas Food Pantry in Custer has, for the second year in a row, received a grant from District Health Department No. 10 to help purchase items for food storage, display and packaging, as well as educational material about nutrition.

The $1,500 grant, which was obtained through the Building Healthy Communities program at the health department, has been helpful for the food pantry, especially because of restrictions on dispersing food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Caritas Food Pantry Manager Kelly Glover.

Since the pandemic ramped up in the area and social distancing restrictions started to be imposed, Caritas has been operating using a curbside pickup model. During hours of operation on Mondays and Wednesdays, individuals and families in need of food can drive up to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer and pick up pre-bagged collections of food items.

The Building Healthy Communities grant allowed Caritas to purchase, among other things, nearly 200 cooler bags for clients to help with safe transport of food, which has been a benefit during the current pandemic.

“We’ve been using the bags to pre-bag food … so clients don’t have to come in,” Glover said. “They’re extremely grateful.”

The bags came “just in time,” for food to be packaged for migrant families coming to the area for the start or asparagus season, according to Glover.

Glover said the pantry has seen a recent uptick in clients as a result of the season starting.

“We actually have been seeing an influx for the migrants that have been coming to town,” she said. “We usually get a lot of (them in) the summer time, and I expect our numbers to be going up a bit within the coming months.”

Additionally, the grant allowed for the pantry to buy other materials.

“With the grant we were able to purchase … a new sign for the front of our building to assist clients in locating our pantry, a new shelving unit to display items of choice for our clients … (and) a variety of healthy food choice brochures for clients to take from the pantry, available in both English and Spanish,” Glover stated in a press release.

In 2019, Caritas received $2,000 through the same program.

Turnout at the food pantry has been lower than usual during March and April, despite the pandemic. Glover said it’s possible the decrease in traffic is partially due to people taking the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to heart, and avoiding leaving home when possible.

Still, she said Caritas has managed to have enough volunteers to keep its operations running smoothly, and Glover said about 12 clients — or families — are receiving food each day the pantry is open.

Caritas Food Pantry provides food to people through a partnership with the Feeding America program. It operates out of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 85 S. Madison St. in Custer.

MORE ABOUT THE GRANT

Holly Joseph of District Health Department No. 10 stated in an email to the Daily News that other organizations have also received grants through the Building Healthy Communities program, and the senior centers in Ludington and Tallman Lake have also benefited, both in 2019 and this year.

“The grant is an opportunity to work with local food pantries and senior meal sites to complete an assessment of their current food environment. The results then help develop a sustainable action plan to make environmental changes and increase healthy foods offered,” Joseph stated. “There is also education component on healthy lifestyles and choices through placement and messaging campaigns to increase awareness of healthy items and limit unhealthy messages in public places.”

Within the past two years, the program has provided the Ludington Senior Center with cutting boards, a juice dispenser, brochures, a food preparation table, crockpots and an educator through Michigan State University Extension to help seniors use the crockpots.

At Tallman Lake, the grant has provided insulated bags, senior wellness safety brochures, a salad bar and a hand sanitizer dispenser.

“These sites are really doing amazing things with this grant to uplift their communities,” Joseph said.