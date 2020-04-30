Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? In the coming weeks, we’ll explore possibilities. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

Cartier Park is hardly a hidden gem — it shines in plain sight of people living in or visiting Ludington.

Its wide, paved 1-mile multi-use trail between Lincoln Lake and residential areas in the city, Pere Marquette Township and Epworth, gets a lot of use but is spacious enough to handle the foot traffic, joggers and bicyclists and still allow for social distancing.

For more adventurous cyclists, Shoreline Cycling Club has designed a separate mountain bike riding trail snaking through the woods of the 68-acre natural area.

There are several entry points to the trails of Cartier Park. The trailhead at Rath Avenue and Bryant Road proves handy for many. One can access both the paved walking trail and more rustic bike trail there.

The trails are family- and pet-friendly and spacious enough for proper social distancing while enjoying them. Often one can find “Ludington Rocks” painted stones tucked away along the looped trail with spokes to different access points.

The woods are mature with fine many gnarly, personality filled beech, oak, maple, hemlock and pine. There’s an occasional tree identification sign. A sign along the northern portion of the trail tells about invasive species control of garlic mustard. The Mason-Lake Conservation District and volunteers from the local environmental group AFFEW in recent summers have done monthly work removing invasive plants from the park.

You might encounter Bob Garrett while on the trail. He told me one day this late winter when we met along the trail that he walks there every day and that it keeps him going.

You’ll likely encounter a lot of people walking dogs which must be on leash. Stations along the way provide plastic bags for owners to clean up after their pets. If you wish to let your dog run free, the Central Bark Park is on the north side of the park. You can either walk to the fenced area or access by vehicle it from Slagle Drive off the north end of Rath Avenue. The parking area there offers a different option to start your walk or bike ride on the trails. A port-a-potty is located here, too.

The Lincoln Lake waterfront also features the old gazebo that City of Ludington, which owns and maintains the park, moved from the James Street plaza and two fishing piers currently barricaded because the high water partially submerged the walks to the fishing decks at their respective ends. City Manager Mitch Foster said the city has investigated how and intends to repair the structures, but the repairs are on hold because of uncertainty in the wake of current challenges affecting the budget.

Lincoln Lake’s water and shore attracts a variety of birds, waterfowl and often a bald eagle or two. I usually spend a few minutes poking around its shore or studying the surface of the lake to see what I can find.

The western portion of the loop passes along a cattail marsh that also hosts a variety of birds, especially red-winged blackbirds. It’s a veritable blackbird condo development with birds trilling songs in full throat.

It’s not uncommon to see a deer scamper off at times.

One spoke of the trail access goes into Cartier Park Campground, itself a nice walk especially before the campground opens for the season.

Cartier Park is a great place to walk and talk. My wife pointed out with tick season now upon us, the paved trails also offer a way to walk in the woods without brushing through tall grass that can harbor ticks looking to hitch a ride — and a meal — on an animal including humans.

Cartier Park proves sometimes you don’t have to go far to go for a nice walk.