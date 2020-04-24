The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids made the announcement last week that all public masses would remain canceled through the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prolonging the wait for individuals hoping to join the church on Holy Saturday.

The interruption in services in the Catholic church had an impact on many people who have worked to become Catholics through adult initiation. Those people — including some in Western Michigan — will have to wait to formally join the church until the COVID-19 crisis has passed. Currently, masses are canceled in the diocese through April 30, but there could be further extensions, and it’s uncertain at this time when those initiations will take place.

That’s according to Annalise Laumeyer, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

“Anyone who was looking to join the Catholic church (who) had gone through the RCIA process — the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults — should have joined the church (on the) day before Easter,” Laumeyer told the Daily News. “So, they’re kind of in a holding pattern for right now.”

She added that the impact has been even greater for some, such as larger families hoping to complete the initiation process.

“I know there’s a very large family in Irons — parents and 13 children — that was supposed to enter the church who obviously can’t right now,” Laumeyer said.

Those who have completed the RCIA process and would have been initiated on Holy Saturday will still be welcomed into the church once things are back to normal.

Current plans are to postpone the Catholic church’s three sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and first Holy Communion — until late May. However, due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 situation, that could change, according to Laumeyer.

“We have tentative plans in place (to re-schedule), but everything’s kind of up in the air right now. We’re going to have these celebrations and sacraments as soon as we can. They’ll just be at a different time,” Laumeyer said. “Based on the information we have from public officials at this time, (people) who (were) set to receive all three sacraments of initiation … will receive these sacraments on the Feast of Pentecost, the weekend of May 30 and 31.

“Someone who has been previously baptized and was set to receive the sacraments of confirmation and holy Communion will receive these sacraments at the first publicly available weekend Mass at their parish.

She added, “We look forward to the day when all of our candidates … can participate fully in the Mass with us.”

In-person masses in the state have been canceled for weeks as a result of recommendations from public health officials and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order, which was issued to stem the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

The announcement to extend cancellation of public mass and all other liturgical and devotional services throughout the Diocese of Grand Rapids came from the Most Rev. David J. Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids, according to a release from the diocese.

The release stated that “all Catholics within the territory of the Diocese of Grand Rapids are granted a dispensation from their obligation of attending Sunday Mass” until services resume.