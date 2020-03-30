All schools plan to continue to provide meals for students the week of March 30. However, because the safety of our students, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority, distribution methods and schedules may change due to illness and the cold food selections may be more limited with lunch meats and cheese in short supply.

These meals are available to all children ages 18 and under and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP (Individualized Education Program) who either reside in or attend the district. All private and charter school students can access meals through the district in which they live.

It is also important for families to know that they may have have access to additional food assistance benefits as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and may be temporarily exempt from federal work requirements due to a recent announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Fruitport Community Schools

Fruitport is providing weekly meal service on Tuesdays and Thursdays at multiple locations this week. LINK: www.fruitportschools.net. Locations: Fruitport High School, 357 Sixth Street, Fruitport MI 49415; student parking lot (between FHS and Edgewood); Shettler parking lot; Clover Estates clubhouse, 3239 Clover Pkwy, Muskegon, MI 49444; Country Estates clubhouse, 14700 State Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456; Crockery Trailer Park, 13251 State Rd, Nunica, MI 49448 – by laundry building; Broadway Baptist Church parking lot (behind Sam’s Club)

Hart Public Schools

Link to Hart Facebook page

No information has been posted at this time for the week of March 30. Last week’s distribution occurred on Wednesday at noon at Spitler Elementary using the 72nd Avenue entrance and exiting onto Johnson Street. For more information email Caryn Elam via email at celam@hart.k12.mi.us or call the Food Service Department at 231-873-6242.

Holton Public Schools is working closely with Hand-to-Hand community partners to provide weekly meal service delivery on Tuesdays from noon to 2:00 p.m. See www.holtonschools.com and their Facebook site and see this PDF for details. Locations: All meals are delivered

Mona Shores Public Schools will provide “grab-n-go” meals for all students at its high school stadium parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays only. Location: Mona Shores High School, 1121 W Seminole Rd, Norton Shores MI 49441

Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals through curbside pickup at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall at 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury on Tuesdays only from 10:00 a.m. – noon. In addition, a mobile route has been set up for delivery to three additional sites. See the Facebook page for details and locations.

Locations: Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd, Montague MI 49437 10:00 a.m. - noon

Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue, Rothbury MI 10:00 a.m. - noon

Oceana Shores (Meadowlane & 88th Avenue) 10:05 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.

Forest Glen (Forest Glen & Wilke) 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Robinhood (Robinhood & Webster) 10:55 - 11:10 a.m.

Muskegon Public Schools is delivering meals along the bus route starting at 11:00 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The plan is to follow the usual bus route and to add stops for students who typically walk to school. The route will drop off meals, as well as needed school supplies and worksheets. The bus route can be found on the Muskegon Public Schools Facebook page and on their muskegon public schools.org page

Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is providing free meals starting at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along its usual bus route. Two days of meals will be delivered except on Friday which will increase to three days of meals for the weekend. All pickups will be at the 42 bus stops with the exception of door-to-door service for special needs students. See details on their website.

Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District

Children who live in North Muskegon Public Schools may access nearby districts for grab-n-go meals.

Oakridge Public Schools is distributing meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, 3/30 2 breakfast + 2 lunches; Wednesday, 4/1 2 breakfast + 2 lunches; Friday, 4/3 3 breakfast + 3 lunches; Tuesday, 4/7, 3 breakfasts + 3 lunches; Friday, 4/10 4 breakfasts + 4 lunches. See their website at http://oakridgeschools.org/covid19/ for details.

Locations: Here is a link to all locations in Google Maps

Egelcraft Mobile Home Park – 2129 Arrowhead Dr.

The school bus will be parked near the clubhouse near the intersection of Ironwood Ct and Arrowhead Dr.

Apple Carr Village – 516 Courtland Lane

The school bus will be parked in the open space in the new vacant north section along Braeburn Drive. Traffic should enter from Hall Rd., proceed south on Braeburn Drive to approach our school bus. Then, continue down Braeburn after meal pick up.

Maple Island Estates – 7321 White Rd.

The school bus will be parked near the Birch Tree St. entrance.

Oakridge High School – Bus loop

Please enter the bus loop and drive toward the school bus at the end of the loop to obtain the meals then exit onto Hall Rd.

Holiday Park – 5700 Vine Ave.

Take South Wolf Lake Rd. to Vine Ave. The school bus will park on the dirt loop near buildings. Traffic can enter the dirt drive near the softball field then pull up towards the bus to obtain meals. Cars can exit using the entrance closest to S. Wolf Lake Rd.

Jibson Immanuel Baptist Church – 7960 Evanston Ave.

Traffic should enter the Church parking lot from Evanston then pull through the lot to the school bus to pick up meals, then exit on S. Sullivan Rd.

If your family is unable to pick-up meals from the meal sites at the designated times/locations, or coordinate with your neighbor, you may complete this form (link) or contact Melissa Corbit at mcorbit@oakridgeschools.org or 788-7525 to request FREE delivery or other special accommodations.

Orchard View Schools

On Tuesdays only from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Orchard View will continue to offer 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch, but this will only be offered from Orchard View High School. Lines will be set up in the east and west lots and will utilize a drive-through system that allows everyone to maintain social distancing and serve families quickly and efficiently. See their website for more details. Kids’ Food Basket offers K-5 Cardinal Elementary student meals on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Cardinal Elementary in the front bus loop.

Ravenna Public Schools will be distributing meals on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ravenna High School. See the district’s Facebook page.

Locations: Ravenna High School, 2766 S Ravenna Road, Ravenna MI 49451

Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of cold meals for pick-up at the High School’s Roberts Road north entrance (student last names A-L) and Giles Road (student last names M-Z) parking lots from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesday. Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. See the school website for further details.

Location: Reeths-Puffer High School, 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon MI 49445

Shelby Public Schools is offering five different locations for meal pick up Monday through Friday. See their website for information and who to contact for delivery.

Location: Oceana County Early Learning Center, 568 North Oceana Dr, Hart, MI 49420; Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 Stony Lake Rd, New Era MI 49446; Shelby Middle School, 525 N State St, Shelby MI 49455; Barnett Station Shelby, 64 S Michigan Ave, Shelby MI 49455; Ferry Community Center/The Ladder Community Center, 67 N State St, Shelby MI 49455

Walkerville Public Schools is providing meals on Wednesdays only at the School Main Street delivery entrance daily from 10:00-11:30 a.m. via a drive through, and again at Bitely Community Church from 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. Contact the school’s main office to request delivery. Locations: Walkerville Public Schools, 145 E Lathrom St, Walkerville MI 49459

Bitely Community Church, 1078 N Bingham Ave, Bitely MI 49309

Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays only from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School, and at the Lakewood Club Village Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Locations: Whitehall Middle School 401 Elizabeth Street, Whitehall MI 49461

Lakewood Club Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road, Twin Lake MI 49457