Charter boats and fishing guide services that involve a boat, canoe or other vessel can resume operation Thursday, May 7.

To do so, they must follow four guidelines released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Tuesday based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe Executive order 2020-70.

Conditions require they:

1. Prohibit gatherings of any size in which people cannot maintain six feet of distance from one another.

2. Limit in-person interaction with clients and patrons to the maximum extent possible, and barring any such interaction in which people cannot maintain six feet of distance from one another.

3. Provide personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks as appropriate for the activity being performed.

4. Adopt protocols to limit the sharing of tools and equipment to the maximum extent possible and to ensure frequent and thorough cleaning of tools, equipment and frequently touched surfaces.

Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan basin coordinator, said Tuesday he, too, had just learned of the change. “I am recommending that they follow CDC guidelines for disinfecting equipment and use of proper PPE (proper personal protection equipment),” Wesley told the Daily News of advice for charters.

Gary Smith, captain of Rodmaster II charters out Ludington and president of the Ludington Area Charter Boat Association, likewise is recommending charter captains read and follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines and make and follow a plan for their boat.

The change took Smith a bit by surprise. He said he had scoured the governor’s executive order and didn’t see any change to what he had thought was May 15 as charters and guides could resume trips.

He described the four conditions as a bit “loosey-goosey” but said the CDC protocols are specific and a good base for making a plan for a boat.

“I’m not going to recommend what they should do other than follow the other CDC guidelines,” Smith said.

Interest in booking charter trips remained good, despite the ban, Smith said.

“We’ve already canceled charters through the 15th and moved a couple out later. Some are right on the edge. The ones scheduled at the end of May we will go forward with, unless we see COVID trend up,” he said.

“There is still a lot of interest. I booked two charters for June yesterday (Monday). People want to go to get outdoors.”

The reopening allows charters to operate at least on a limited basis.

About a week ago powerboating was again allowed and many people resumed fishing.

“Fishing has been good for those that get out (on Lake Michigan),” Smith said.

Some are catching limits of lake trout fishing out of Ludington, sometimes quickly. There’s “a nice run of spring kings” including a 26-pounder caught out of Ludington. One boat reported catching six kings on a recent trip

“It’s a little unusual they’re here this quick, but that’s OK,” Smith said.

Wesley said fishing around Lake Michigan has been pretty good recently.

“Coho salmon and lake trout (are) in most areas with some large-sized spring kings mixed in. There were some decent catches of brown trout a couple weeks ago around Ludington,” Wesley noted.

DNR Law Enforcement Division, Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies have full authority to enforce the provisions of this order.