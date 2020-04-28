FREE SOIL — The annual sheep-shearing demonstration at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is normally a time for kids to gather together, learn about the shearing process and visit with the sheep.

On Saturday morning, however, the barns were all but empty due to COVID-19. Only farm owner Nancy Supran and shearer Don Schwass were present, giving the two sheep, Yew-who and relative newcomer Agnus Dei — Latin for “lamb of god” — a much needed trim in preparation for the warmer weather.

It’s one of the tasks that has to be done at the farm, regardless of the pandemic, for the comfort and wellbeing of the animals.

About 16 pounds of wool was sheared off of Yew-who and Agnus Dei on Saturday, according to Schwass. He said Agnus, who arrived at the farm in fall 2019, is harder to shear because her skin is dark.

“Black sheep are harder to shear,” he said. “You can’t see the skin, so you have to go by feel.”

Saturday was Agnus’ first shearing since arriving at the farm, and Supran said it was needed. After the wool was removed, she took to the yard adjacent to the barn and trotted around, playing with her soccer ball.

Agnus was given to Supran by a donor in Petoskey, and the young sheep has been more than just a comfort to kids — she’s also been helpful for the older Yew-who, who was in a lethargic state for months prior to her arrival.

Once Agnus came, Yew-who’s energy was restored, as her youthful pen-mate encouraged her to get up and play.

But Supran said both Agnus and Yew-who long to be around children again.

“They miss the kids,” Supran said of the two sheep. “I miss the kids, too.”

Once the wool is sheared, it’s used by farmers to repel deer. Deer don’t like the smell, or the lanolin oil in the wool, according to Supran.

‘WE’RE STILL HERE’

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on the children’s farm, which provides animal touch therapy and other activities to kids with special needs from throughout the state. The annual Easter egg hunt had to be postponed, and Supran is still waiting to determine what the fate of other events, such as the barn dance and the Blessing of the Animals in the fall.

“We might have to do a Halloween Easter egg hunt,” Supran said.

Firm rescheduling dates haven’t been established yet for these events, and Supran said it’s a matter of waiting and seeing how things pan out with respect to the virus.

“But we want people to know — we’re still here,” she said.

During the pandemic, some things have still been happening at the farm. Supran is still giving away limited amounts of eggs to local people in need, and activities are being held remotely to help support the farm and its animals.

One such activity is a coloring contest, drawings from which will be used to “cheer up” the rabbits, sheep and chickens at the farm.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, and Supran said there have been a lot of entries. People can still participate by drawing or coloring in an image of an animal from a coloring book. Submissions can be sent to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, 49411.

Children 12 years old and younger, seniors and people with special needs of all ages can enter the contest, and there will be ribbons for the top three art pieces. People submitting art should include their full name, address and age. Those with special needs should include a note stating “s.p.”

Also during the COVID-19 shutdown, the farm has been offered a matching grant challenge by an anonymous donor from out of state.

Through the challenge, donations made to the farm — which is a certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations — until Sept. 14 will be matched, up to a total of $2,500.

Those are funds that badly needed at the farm, according to Supran.

“For feed and other basics, the cost (of running the farm) is more than $12,000 per year,” she said. “I’m normally working several jobs to help pay for that, but now I’m not, and it’s scary.”

Donations can be mailed to the organization via check made out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, with “matching grant” written in the memo line. All donors will receive receipts.

All money will go toward the children’s programming and animal care at the farm, according to Supran. For updated information about rescheduled dates for events and other activities, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.

For more information about the grant, the coloring contest or how to get eggs if you are are in need, call Supran at (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.