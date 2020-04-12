MONTAGUE – The City of Montague is temporarily delaying the 2020 seaspm opening day of its Trailway campground.
City manager Jeff Auch said the original opening day was May 1, but the city moved it to June 1 due to the COVID-19 virus. The city will re-evaluate the opening date as it gets closer to that June 1 opening day.
Michigan is under a stay-at-home order to prevent the further spread of the virus. Many businesses that were deemed non-essential have temporarily ceased operations. Essential businesses are encouraged to take extra precautions and allow employees to work from home as much as possible.
The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30.
Auch said seasonal reservations have already been made at the campground, and the city holds a deposit of up to half of the seasonal rate. Rates will be prorated based on the opening date of the campground.
For temporary campers scheduled for May, the city will be providing them a full refund, or allow them to use the money to reschedule their reservation for next year.