Two of the three scheduled elections for May 5 will go on, but with several changes.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly annoucned Tuesday morning that the City of Scottville charter amendment election and the Manistee Intermediate School District millage renewal for residents in the ISD in Grant and Meade townships will still hold an election.
"Due to the COVID-19 status that the state is currently in at this time, the Bureau of Elections will be assisting our local clerks and will be sending absent voter ballot applications to all voters in the above mentioned jurisdictions, along with a postage prepaid, preaddressed return envelope," Kelly stated in a press release. "These applications will be sent to all voters who have not already requested an absent voter ballot. The return envelope will be pre-addressed to the local clerk and will also include an email address that voters can use to scan/photograph and email the application."
Kelly said it has not been determined if in-person voting will take place or if all of the voting will be via absentee ballot.
In the City of Scottville, the charter amendment is establish one ward and elect all of the seven city commission members as at-large members.
"The Mason County clerk’s office is working diligently with the Secretary of State and the Bureau of Elections on a daily basis to obtain updated information," Kelley stated.
A third millage request by Manistee Area Public Schools was originally scheduled for May 5, but it has been withdrawn until a later date.