With financial anxieties in the wake of COVID-19, one medical care provider is making an effort to ease the financial burden on patients and the community, forgiving more than $200,000 in patient medical bills.

Jordan and Emily Warnsholz, owners of the Primary Health Services clinic in Ludington and Wellston Medical Center in Wellston, made a decision to forgive all bills accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2020, in an effort to provide relief for the communities they serve.

“What we’re trying to do is ease the financial burden, which we hope will inspire other people, hospitals and businesses to do the same, in an effort to help the people and communities around us,” Jordan told the Daily News.

Jordan is a physician assistant and family care practitioner, and Emily — in addition to being co-owner — is a receptionist at the Wellston office. The clinic has about 2,500 patients in the Ludington area, and an additional 4,500 in Wellston.

Jordan said between the two locations, the amount of the debt forgiven is approximately $214,000.

“It wasn’t an easy decision — that’s a lot of money — but we felt that was the right thing to do,” he said. “Seeing the human toll on our community, you see some things that are worth more than money.”

The Jan. 1, 2020, date was chosen because of 90-day billing cycles. The clinic is still charging for services during the pandemic, but it’s charging significantly less.

The decision to forgive the bills was inspired by witnessing the hardships Jordan and Emily have seen among patients during the pandemic. Their line of work offers them a wide-angle view of how the current climate is impacting people throughout the state and the nation.

“What we’ve seen is damage to physical health and emotional health as people find themselves without work,” Jordan said.

The issue hit home when one of their patients attempted to take his own life as a result of mounting pressures and feelings of hopelessness.

“About two weeks ago, one of our patients attempted suicide because he lost his job. He wasn’t deemed necessary, and the state’s unemployment website simply doesn’t work, so he was at a point of despair and he shot himself,” Jordan said.

The initial response was a suggestion from Emily — who is the receptionist at the Wellston clinic — to do something to offer assistance to people who are suffering hardship as a result of lost work, or feelings of isolation and powerlessness.

Emily organized a food drive at the clinic, and the impact was felt immediately.

“She just took a leap of faith, and within 48 hours the waiting room was completely full of people,” Jordan said. “Now, Emily has delivered food to more than 200 families in the area.”

After seeing a “tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” they decided to take their efforts a step further, which led to the decision to forgive medical bills from before the start of the year.

Jordan said the pandemic has had an impact on Primary Health Services, as well. The clinic is operating in a limited capacity and treating most patients remotely, except for people who need emergency care.

“It’s been extremely stressful at our offices financially,” he said. “Two of us are working at a 100-percent pay cut. Two other employees have taken a 25-percent pay cut, and I’ve had to lay off two other employees. It’s been enormously difficult … but we have food and we have what we need, and we just want to do what we need to do for our communities.”

There are some pending federal grants that would allow the practice to restore paychecks to employees, according to Jordan. He’s hoping those go through soon, but until then, he and Emily, and the employees at the two clinics, will continue to do what they can.

Jordan and Emily are hoping to start seeing more patients in-person at the clinic offices within the next few weeks, as things start to slowly transition back to normal. But it will be on a very reduced schedule.

“For us, moving forward and if this continues, we’ll have to continue …making sacrifices for the greater good,” Jordan said.

The hope is that other businesses and healthcare providers will see what he’s done and make similar sacrifices to help those in need.

“We challenge other businesses to do the same in their capacity to help people,” Jordan said. “With our current state of affairs, it’s caused a lot of financial stress and financial hardship.”

He added that he and Emily are “lucky (to) have the ability to make a significant impact” by forgiving debt, but times are tough for everyone.

For those who are struggling, Jordan and Emily have a message: “Don’t lose hope.”

“We’re going to get thought this, and we’re going to get through his together. There’s a lot of good people out there. With all of us together, we’ll get through these very stressful times and be better because of it.”