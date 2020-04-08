While high school athletes in the state of Michigan were waiting on a decision from the MHSAA on the status of their spring sports season, those at the collegiate level have already had their seasons come to a screeching halt.

On March 12, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that all remaining winter championships as well as spring championships would be canceled, and those spring athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility.

Ryan Mount, a sophomore high jumper for Grand Valley State University and Mason County Central alum, said that some of his teammates had already made it to the national indoor meet before hearing of the news.

“It was a complete shock to all of us. We had a meeting that morning with the athletic department, and they said that we should expect the spring season to go on as normal. Then a few hours later, everything was canceled,” he said.

Mount also noted that a number of GVSU runners had chances at becoming national champions in their events, while the girls team came into the meet as the projected favorite to win.

“I just feel bad for all of those who went down to Alabama to compete and basically had that stripped away from them. Not only a season, but a possible national championship as well.”

As for redshirt sophomore Jacob Shoop, his scenario is a bit different.

Wrestling at Grandview in Iowa, the team wrapped up its season on March 6 at nationals, as no season was lost for those athletes. However, the offseason training has been a bit different than in years past, Shoop said.

“We normally would have practice four to five days a week, and we’d be in the weight room about every morning. Now, it’s on us to find our own workouts.”

Shoop, another Mason County Central alum, also mentioned that the eight-week Greco/freestyle season that the team competes in during their offseason was canceled.

With all of the athletic facilities on the college campuses down as well as local gyms and tracks, Mount said getting back into training form has been tougher than he expected.

“It’s really affected the way we can train. At the time, we were gearing up for the outdoor season, and I was finally able to get back into the swing of things after battling an ankle injury. Since there aren’t any training programs from our coaches, I’ve just been looking at older programs we’ve had in the past.”

This isn’t something that is just affecting athlete’s however.

At the community college level, first year head baseball coach at Muskegon Community College Nate Glant was hoping for a better start to his tenure for the Jayhawks.

“We can’t have any practices or really much contact with the players, and that has been tough for all of us,” said Glant. “I’ve been able to call and check in on them but that’s the extent I can go. I trust that they are out working on their game during this time.”

One of the biggest issues for Glant comes in the form of recruiting. With the high school season still much in limbo, Glant said he’s going to have to rely more on video and online recruiting more than anything.

“I have definitely forced myself to become better on the social media side of things. That’s where a lot of the recruiting has been geared to anyway, with kids posting videos on these sites,” he said. “My biggest issue as a new coach is that I would normally use this time to get to know the coaches around the area because really nobody knows me.”

Glant mentioned that while it’s nice to be able to watch film on players during this time, not being able to see them play in a game makes it harder to determine if they are a perfect fit or not.

“It’s nice to be able to go and watch games and see how those players react and handle themselves. There are also times when you go to scout one player, and somebody that’s not even on your radar jumps out to you and now you’re interested in them,” he said.

One avenue that Glant thinks will be huge for recruiting, if the high school season is unable to be played, is the summer travel circuit.

“There could be juniors from last year that put in a ton of work and turned themselves into a completely different player that want to prove themselves, and now can’t get that chance. I really hope for that sake the summer circuit can still go on as planned.”

The extra year of eligibility has been one of the bigger talking points it has seemed since the NCAA has made the announcement.

Glant said that not only does this change some of the ways he will recruit, it may make things tougher for those sophomores of his looking to move on to bigger programs.

“I have a handful of guys that have interest from division one and two schools, but that could change really quickly. If they have seniors at certain positions that decide to come back with that extra year now, that takes away a spot for a transfer. I think that will be the most interesting part of it all.”

Mount had said that he and his teammates have discussed getting the extra year of eligibility, and while they agree it was the best thing they could do, he doesn’t know how many will really take up that opportunity.

“It was nice that they were able to give us that extra year back, but I just don’t see many people wanting to postpone their lives another year just to come back. I know that some would be willing, but that’s really a big commitment to make.”

At the end of the day, even though all of these athletes and coaches hate to see their seasons stripped from them, they all have an understanding that this is more than sports.

“Even though the decision earlier than I think people anticipated,” Mount said, “I definitely think it was the right decision in the long run. I just hope things can get back to normal when it is all said and done.”

“Talking with my players,” said Glant, “there isn’t any resentment from them at all that the season was cancelled. Sure, most of them are bummed to see their seasons taken from them, but in the grand scheme of things, they know that there was really no other choice.”