Collaborating to create a Good Friday service is a tradition for several churches in Ludington.

Meanwhile, many other congregations are continuing to provide Holy Week services in a much different manner.

This year, five leaders from area churches met at Buttersville Park in Pere Marquette Township to record a service instead of having the congregations gather.

“Traditionally, we have united Good Friday services, but because of social distancing that isn’t available this year,” said the Rev. Jerry Theis, lead pastor for Radiant Church.

Community Church of Ludington, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Prayer & Praise, Radiant Church and Trinity Evangelical Free Church will stream the video on Friday at 7 p.m. on each church’s Facebook page.

“(In the video), we are taking communion together, there will be worship, prayers and scripture (reading). It’s a very collaborative effort,” Theis said. “It will be on every partnering church’s Facebook platform and Radiant’s website.”

Good Friday is a holiday celebrated by Christians during Holy Week. Friday is observed as the day Jesus was crucified and Easter Sunday is the day he rose from the grave.

“Good Friday is the day that Jesus died on the cross, so there will be scripture reading from that (part of the Bible),” said the Rev. Henrik Lidman, lead pastor at Prayer & Praise.

The United Methodist Church of Ludington is having messages from the bishop of the church plus thoughts from Rev. Dennis Bromley available on the church’s website and Facebook page on Friday.

“We’ll be posting my thoughts on Good Friday… It will be a reflection that I wrote of the dialogue of the two Marys at the cross of Jesus,” Bromley said.

The five-church service will include acoustic worship music performed by Nate Meek, the worship leader at Radiant Church, the worship leader at Prayer & Praise and a guitarist from Trinity Church.

“It’s going to be ‘unplugged’ because it’s outside,” Theis explained. “We’re going to try visually to make it look really nice.”

The pastors requested that members prepare communion before the service so they can participate while they watch the video.

“The (united) service isn’t a ground-breaking idea. This is just our way of doing it,” Theis said. “Everyone’s hands are tied, including churches. We have to roll with the punches and the times.”

“Normally we have a community service from noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday,” Lidman said.

In addition to the video created by the churches, Lidman said they are encouraging people to watch a traditional service by Emanuel Lutheran Church at noon.

The Rev. Michael Shriver is working with other Lutheran churches to put together a video which will be streamed on the Emanuel Lutheran Facebook page, according to Lidman.

Each of the five churches will have its own Easter Sunday service, while other denominations are determining what they’re doing. Visit their websites for more information about service times and streaming locations. At UMC of Ludington, Bromley said he’ll be sharing his thoughts on a different aspect of the Easter story.

“I took (my reflection) out of the gospel of John when the disciples are meeting behind closed doors,” he said. “Instead of talking about what happened Easter morning, it will be about what happened Easter evening.”