“May God bless you.”

“Thank you for making a difference.”

“Stay strong.”

Those were just a few of the messages offering support to the nurses, doctors and staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital on signs outside the campus Thursday morning. Many of those colorful signs were placed on the hospital grounds by members of the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

“We want to help,” said Pastor Brian Blount, who got the idea to supports the workers, which he refer to as on the front line of this fight, after calling the hospital to see what his congregation could do.

Blount said he got the idea from the person he talked to at the hospital who told him she saw it at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont.

“She told me after seeing the signs in Fremont, it touched her heart,” Blount said.

Blount and his staff put out a post on the church’s Facebook page encouraging members of the congregation and anyone who wanted to make signs with words of encouragement to do so and drop the signs off at the church. Many took on the challenge and in days, the church had more than 50 signs.

Some of the families used the sign making as a friendly family activity but also as a way to teach their children about the sacrifices that they make everyday.

“We got our kids involved with making the signs,” said Charity Hepworth. “We went out and got pasteboard and markers and were thinking of ways to encourage our community, especially the health care workers, that they are valuable to us and we are grateful for the work that they do everyday.”

Hepworth said she wants her four children to understand that there are a lot of community servants on the front lines that make a difference in our lives. The kids are at home, and they really ask a lot of questions about world events. She said the family want the kids to know that we can be a part of encouragement for theses workers.

“We want to teach our kids to think about others,” said Nate Hepworth, the assistant pastor. “We want them to look at these workers and be aware that they are viable, working and thinking about others.”

Blount is hoping that by putting the signs out Thursday, it will not only draw interest from the community but encourage the hospital employees. The signs were placed in the front of the hospital along Ludington Avenue and near the entrance to the hospital by he and about 15 members of the church.

The people who put them up wanted to ensure the staff of the hospital and the community could see them.

“We wanted to make the community aware that this truly is a battle.” Blount said. “We want to be an encouragement to the people working at the hospital. We want people to join in with us and pray for those that are in this battle. We appreciate them for their service.”

Blount said the community needs to come together and pray for our health care workers.

“We are in a war and the health care workers need our prayers and encouragement,” he said. “They need to know that we appreciate them and that we are encouraging them to stay strong in the fight.”

The staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has been overwhelmed by the support from the community, according to Patricia Ezdebski, marketing and Public Relation with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

“We are very appreciative of all the support, from the signs to the food donations,” she said. “We are feeling the love.”