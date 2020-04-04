Area law enforcement agencies have handled several complaints in the last few days of possible violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order, as it’s possible for people coming into the area to bring COVID-19 with them.

Both the Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of violations of the order.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said there really had been no flagrant violations, but he said his department had been receiving numerous calls about “snowbirds” returning from their winter vacation spots.

The incoming people from other areas caught the attention of 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and he voiced concerns to Whitmer in a letter he shared publicly Thursday.

He asked the governor to have the public pick a residence and stay there. If they choose to stay here, O’Malley requested that they be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and remain within the local area “until things slow down.”

O’Malley also asked that people’s recreation be limited to a 50-mile radius of their homes, and he asked rental homes be considered the same as hotels. Hotels have remained opened for essential workers to use if necessary.

Jeannine Taylor, communications coordinator for District Health Department No. 10, said Friday there could be some people who had COVID-19 and made a full before coming into the area.

“One would hope they are no longer contagious and it won’t impact anything,” Taylor said.

Taylor said there could be instances of people becoming sick while at their vacation homes, getting tested locally and having the regional epidemiologist help to determine what county that person should be counted.

“This happened with one of our cases in Oceana County,” Taylor said. “The individual was from another state and traveled to Oceana County and became ill. The individual was tested in Oceana County and recuperated at their parent’s house, so in our local numbers, it counted in Oceana County. In the state numbers, this case was counted in the ‘Out of State’ category.”

Taylor said residents who live in the region full-time need to take extra precautions to protect themselves because of the potential for travelers heading north for cabins or cottages.

“We want to be careful not to discriminate, as these travelers consider northern Michigan their summer home. We do ask that when travelers arrive to their destinations, they self-quarantine for 14 days,” Taylor said. “After that, they need to follow the ‘Stay at Home’ executive order from the governor and only go out when absolutely necessary. Full-time residents must also follow these instructions and stay home. If it is absolutely necessary to go out, limit it to one person.”

Still, the number of reported violations is starting to pick up locally. The Ludington Police Department has had four reported violations since Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, the department was called to Lakeview Elementary School where a group of young people were playing basketball.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was a report of children playing together at Waterfront Park, but when officers arrived they found the group had dispersed. Also, Wednesday evening, police were called to the 200 block of Lavinia Street where a neighbor reported there were people coming and going from a home near his all day.

Police also responded to a report of a business still being open in the 200 block of East Fifth Street Wednesday evening. It was determined that it was a necessary business.

In the cases that were necessary, city police reminded the groups of the governor’s order. The individuals in question were told they were in violation, and given a warning, according to police reports.

On Friday, the City of Ludington closed its skate park at Stearns Park.

“We had some issues with some (people being there). They weren’t taking the seriousness of the (COVID-19) issue into account, so we decided to close that,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a business still being open Monday in the 4800 block of U.S. 10., in what was believed to be a business in violation.

Cole said that the business owners were unaware that they were in violation of the order by running a pet-grooming service. Cole said the business suspended those services.