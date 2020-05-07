The executive order Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed last Friday will allow construction work — determined to be “low-risk” for spreading COVID-19 — to restart today.

The work is contingent upon several requirements set by the governor, including, but not limited to, six-foot social distancing, creating entry points for health screening and requiring face shields or masks when workers are not six feet apart.

Several area projects, such as the Ludington Area School District’s new elementary school, were paused during the previous executive orders.

Construction on the school is expected to resume this morning, according to a press release from Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

The district and the Christman Company, hired for the project, will implement several protocols including daily health screenings before returning to the site, using face coverings, social distancing and designating a site supervisor to enforce the protocols.

When the construction was shut down, the project was in the excavation phase, the release stated. There are three to four weeks of outdoor excavation that need to be completed before moving to the next phase.

Building will also resume for the Culver’s Restaurant today, according to the owner, Jason Rivest.

“We are raring to go,” he said.

The construction site is located on U.S. 10 across from the Mason County Fairgrounds.

Rivest and his partner, Ross Fernandez, are working on a timeframe for the grand opening, which was previously scheduled for June 8. It will likely take place in July, Rivest said.

“It looks like (construction) was pushed back about five weeks,” he said. “We will be opening in July, barring what’s going on in the current state of affairs. Hopefully there won’t be any restrictions.”

Open positions for hourly employees will be posted in the second or third week of June.

“We are really excited to get into town. Some people have called to inquire if we are open — just know that we are still coming and glad to get going,” Rivest said.

Work on the new SS Badger ticket building started up again last week, according to Patrick McCarthy, vice president of Lake Michigan Car Ferry Service.

“Work officially resumed ... because the Badger is deemed an essential business as part of the transportation industry we were able to get back to work,” he said.

Construction was delayed for a period of time because of the stay-at-home order, but it is expected to be completed on time for the Badger’s first departure.

“The building is scheduled to be completed in time for the Badger’s first day of operations on June 12. There is some interior work for drywall and carpentry work as well as some exterior work related to access and appearance (to be done),” he said.

The old ticket office, which was more than 80 years old, was demolished last year.