Habitat for Humanity of Mason County lost approximately $50,000 in donations and revenue as a result of event changes and the temporary closing of the Habitat ReStore in the wake of COVID-19, but people will have an opportunity to help offset that loss through Consumers Energy.

Through the Power of Home campaign, Consumers is raising funds for Habitat affiliates throughout the state by matching $1 for every $2 donated, up to $100,000. The goal for Mason County is $5,000, which will go a long way to helping the local organization, according to Executive Director Jamie Healy.

The campaign is being dubbed the Power of Home campaign — a re-christening of the annual Home Run for Habitat fundraiser normally held in conjunction with baseball season — and it’s been an ongoing partnership between Consumers Energy and Habitat affiliates since 2012. The intention is to make sure funds are still raised during this difficult time.

“Habitat Michigan and Consumers Energy teamed up about seven years ago to offer this funding opportunity,” Healy said. “They wanted to make sure the affiliates still had this opportunity, especially in a time when we need it most.”

The campaign won’t entirely cover the funds lost as a result of the temporary closure of the ReStore — which is the Habitat’s largest source of revenue — or the rescheduling and cancellation of events that benefit the organization, but it will help.

Those fundraisers include the annual LudVegas event, which has been postponed until Oct. 24 and now falls in the next fiscal year, and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, which has been canceled.

Healy said any amount will benefit the organization’s cause, and offset losses.

“Large and small donations all add up and the match makes them go further,” Healy told the Daily News in an email.

The campaign will last until the end of September. In order to be matched, donations must be made through the Classy fundraising platform at www.classy.org.

Healy said Habitat will “continue to have loss like everyone else,” as the pandemic continues, but funds accrued through the campaign will be a benefit to the organization’s efforts.

In a press release on Tuesday, Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of customer experience for Consumers Energy, emphasized the company’s commitment to continuing its partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

“Our partnership with Habitat Michigan has been ongoing since 2012 with Home Run for Habitat campaigns that provided matching donations to help provide safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes to Habitat families. In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty, we remain committed to our support for Habitat Michigan. This year the Power of Home campaign is dedicated to providing critical assistance for Habitat affiliates across the state that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic,” Snyder said.

The program has raised nearly $1.5 million since its inception, with a raised/matched total of $2.3 million, according to the release.

In the same release, Healy underscored the significance of temporarily shutting down the ReStore.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the difficult decision to close our ReStore and postpone several fundraisers that we annually hold. This has resulted in a revenue loss for Habitat for Humanity of Mason County of over $50,000 to date.

“Funds raised through this campaign would be used to further our goal of every Mason County resident experiencing first-hand the power of a healthy, safe and affordable home,” Healy stated in the release.

For more information, visit www.classy.org/team/295004.

When the shutdown started, Habitat also had to stop work on its project to build a home for a veteran on West Snead Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Healy said due to recent lifts on restrictions, construction of the home has resumed. However, only contractors are allowed to contribute.

“Our veteran build will continue but those expenses will be higher because we are not able to include volunteers at this time,” Healy said.

The higher costs for the build are another reason the Consumers campaign is needed.

Habitat also had to cancel a neighborhood revitalization project in the City of Scottville that was scheduled to begin in the spring through the Neighbor to Neighbor volunteer initiative run by Habitat and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. There’s a chance that project might still take place at a later time, but additional funds would be needed to make that happen.

“(Neighbor to Neighbor) is still being evaluated because we have every little funding right now,” Healy said.