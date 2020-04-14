MUSKEGON COUNTY – The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to affect Muskegon County as the number of diagnosed cases continues to grow.
According to the Mlive news article “Muskegon County coronavirus cases take a jump,” the number of reported cases has increased by nine, but the number of deaths in the county stays the same. Currently there are 68 reported cases in Muskegon County as of Monday, April 13; on Sunday it was 59.
There have been only four deaths in the county so far; a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old man that both passed away on March 27, a 64-year-old woman who died April 3 and a 57-year-old man on April 4.
There have been up to 997 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state. According to statistics published by the State of Michigan there have been 25,635 confirmed cases and 1,602 deaths since the time they began reporting.
Nearby Oceana County has had only three reported cases and one death. Newaygo has had six cases but no deaths. The worst in the state in terms of reported cases has been Oakland County with 5,073 cases, but Wayne County has had 365 deaths.
The Wayne County statistics do not include the reported cases and the death toll from the City of Detroit, these are reported separately. Detroit has had 6781 reported cases and 395 deaths.