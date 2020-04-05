MUSKEGON – Classrooms may be closed, but the learning, laughing, and listening are alive and well at Wheeler Creative Studios.

On April 1, 2016, Wheeler Creative Studios introduced the world to the Cartoonversation™ along with a host of award-winning cartoon-based learning modules that take on tough topics like cyberbullying, mental health, divorce, and more. The FREE program took off with viewers from 45 states, the District of Columbia, and every province and territory in Canada.

Four years later, the world is very different. And so is the Cartoonversation. There are now three original cartoon series, 16 interactive read-aloud books, and 17 different episodes that have expanded to include topics from active shooter violence, to resilience & mindfulness, to dealing with the death of a loved one.

“Right now, kiddos everywhere are away from their classrooms,” says Wheeler Creative Studios owner and creator Tim Wheeler, “but that doesn’t mean they are away from their struggles. They still need love, laughter, and attention – now more than ever as we all search for stability and reassurance.”

Both in and out of the classroom, all products offer a host of important features:

· Everything is free 24-7 at cartoonversation.com or rocketoons.com.

· Everything is aligned with state teaching standards grades K-12.

· Everything is aligned with key social emotional learning competencies.

To help introduce the program to more families trying to continue learning at home, Wheeler has launched Cartoonversation Corner, a weekly YouTube show that features full episodes along with Cartoonversations to help kids and families listen to one another.