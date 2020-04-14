The Ludington Gus Macker won’t be happening in June as scheduled and the Guinness World Record attempt won’t be happening at all, it was announced during Monday’s Ludington City Council meeting, hosted via the Zoom video-conference application.

The meeting lasted a little less than two and a half hours, and it had its share of small hiccups as the council adapted to the video-conferencing platform.

Councilor Brandy Miller, who is also the president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, said during discussion late in the meeting that the chamber and Ludington Conventions and Visitors Bureau, addressed the changes to the summer events schedule, saying they were a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Gus Macker will not happen in June. We are looking at some postpone dates,” she said. “With the schools being closed, we have been told we won’t have access to their facilities. We are exploring other dates, (but) it’s not going to happen in June. With the Guiness World Record Attempt, that’s not happening either.”

Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster opened his report with updates on recycling services potentially being curtailed, the temporary end of bulk item pickup of bulk and more. But a significant part of the discussion was centered around whether the city should take action before the organizers of events do.

Councilor Kathy Winczewski mentioned the Ludington Petunia Parade has been in contact with herself and the city regarding whether or not the group instills social distancing if they are able to continue with the event. It was suggested by several members to revisit canceling events on a month-by-month basis at the April 27 regular meeting. Councilor Angela Serna suggested waiting until the May 4 meeting, after the current executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expires.

“I think we should wait to see what happens at the end of this thing in April on our part,” Serna said. “If the event planners want to do on their part, they can. I think we need to wait it out a little bit longer.”

Council members voiced their concerns and thoughts on how quickly they may be able to get back to normal and gather as a group, based on some of the reports they’ve read. Miller also discussed that many of the events, such as the Gus Macker, affect the nonprofit organizations through fundraisers as well as the business community.

It affected a request by the West Shore Art Fair to be able to serve wine. The request was not brought to a vote because of the concerns voiced during the Foster’s report.

During the second public comment period, The Lake House owner Jeff White voiced his concern about the impact on business already, and what could happen if more cancellations occur.

“If you lose July, it will have significant on the property taxes. Think about the percentage of dollars that comes from May through October before you take some of these events out,” White said. “These are city events. It’s up to you create the rules for the parade or the fireworks, not the individuals. Keep in mind the business owner as you moved forward.”

CHANGE ORDER

The council debated a change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project for more than 20 minutes. The change order called for an additional $74,250.17 to be spent on the project on 17 changes. Although the approval of the change order passed unanimously, it drew many questions and concerns from the council.

“Some of these items we on here, I don’t understand why they didn’t catch on for the proposal for the job,” said Councilor Dave Bourgette. “It’s not saying we have to stop the job. Some of these things are terrible. All of a sudden, we have $82,000 (on a lift station). I know it’s not going to affect the proposal.”

Serna said she didn’t think the city should be held liable for mistakes made by the contractors in the bidding. She cited four of the 17 items in the change order.

“That shouldn’t be on us,” she said. “That should be on the contractor. If you can’t even know these simple things, that’s on you. We shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

PRINCESS OF LUDINGTON

Harbor Tours’ request for a liquor license was denied unanimously by the council. Al Laaksonen is proposing to bring a vessel called “Princess of Ludington” to do tours around Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan.

However, the liquor license application had the address of Harbor View Marina. Foster said the boat was going to be either docked at a marina off of Washington Avenue in the Fourth Ward or at city-run marina, but thought maybe it would be at Harbor View.

Councilor Les Johnson said he spoke with Marina Manager Jim Christensen, and Johnson said Christensen had not been contacted by Laaksonen about being at either Harbor View Marina or the Ludington Municipal Marina.

“I honestly think we should table this,” Serna said. “There’s no business model or plan. We don’t know the exact location of where it will be. We don’t know how safe this vessel is. To say yes to this I think it would look poorly against the city.”