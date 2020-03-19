Mason County Board of Commissioners Chair Janet Andersen announced the closing of all county buildings to the public due to the COVID-19 virus via a press release.
County employees will continue to report for work during the closure. The closure includes the Mason County Courthouse, the Mason County Airport Terminal and Mason County Animal Control Facility starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Building, Zoning & Drain Commission offices in Scottville are closing at 5 p.m. Friday.
All of the offices are scheduled to be reopened at 8 a.m., April 6.
Members of the public can contact offices to conduct business over the phone. Office phone numbers are as follows:
- Administrator Fabian Knizacky, 231-843-7999
- Circuit court, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, 231-845-0516
- Circuit court records, 231-845-1445
- Clerk, Cheryl Kelly, 231-843-8202
- Courthouse & Building Maintenance, Ken Enbody, 231-843-1702
- District court, Judge Peter J. Wadel, 231-843-4130
- Equalization director, Thomas Routhier, 231-845-6288
- Friend of the court, Mark Niemeyer, 231-843-4791
- Judge of probate, Jeffrey C. Nellis, 231-843-8666
- Juvenile Court, 231-845-1213
- Magistrate, Glenn Jackson, 231-843-9717
- Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola, 231-845-7377
- Register of Deeds Diane L. Engelbrecht, 231-843-4466
- Treasurer Andrew Kmetz IV, 231-843-8411